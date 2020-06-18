vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Cyberpunk 2077 game delayed to a 19th November launch

by Mark Tyson on 18 June 2020, 19:01

Tags: Cd Projekt Red

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaemgo

Add to My Vault: x

It is almost an understatement to say that CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 game is 'highly anticipated'. This upcoming game from the team behind the critically acclaimed The Witcher series has not only the gaming public under its spell, mega-tech corporations like Microsoft, and Nvidia have felt the need to create special edition hardware tributes for the game. Perhaps they were even willing to tweak their hardware release schedules to coincide with this game's release.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed at least once previously. In January this year we learned that it would be delayed from the previously touted April release date by almost half a year, until 17th September 2020. At the time the developer said that the game was "complete and playable," but because of the size and complexity of the project extra time was needed to "finish playtesting, fixing and polishing". It asked for gamers to be patient while it endeavoured to "make the game perfect".

The appeal for time to polish the game was hard to grumble about, especially when the most vocal gamers often complain about firms rushing out titles in an incomplete state, full of bugs. However, this particular news bolt has struck twice now, and you can see CDPR's official statement and reasoning here (and embedded below), on its Twitter account.

This time around CDPR is doubling down on its 'won't ship it until it's done' philosophy. The reasoning is pretty much the same as given back in January - i.e. the game is finished content and gameplay-wise - "it's all there". However, being such a complicated project, more time is required to pore over everything, especially the complex interweaving nature of the game and Night City. In particular, balancing tasks and bug fixes will be under the spotlight during the extra two months before release, says CDPR.

Perhaps the news that the Night City Wire preview event is still scheduled for 25th June might soften the blow a bit. Furthermore, CDPR isn't going to hide away the game from professional reviewers until after it has launched. It says that "this week, journalists from all over the world are starting to independently play the game." We will be able to read / watch these reviews after the Night City Wire event a week from now.

Some readers might be slightly worried about what the Cyberpunk 2077 delay might mean to Nvidia's GeForce Ampere graphics cards launch plans. Hopefully, both Nvidia and AMD will continue to target a September launch for their exciting new GPUs.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on 19th Nov. That is nearer to the time we are expecting the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 to become available - but next-gen gamers might have to wait a bit longer for their enhanced editions to be released.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Luke7 - Thu 18 Jun 2020 19:20
Most over-hyped game for a long time I'd say. Sure, it hasn't released yet, but what's all the fuss about in the first place? Shiny graphics? Wahoo… did nobody pay attention to the actual game play in the footage we were given? Generic and predictable come to mind… I mean for goodness sake, one of the boss fights used the same mechanics as you'd expect to see from the late 90's onwards.

Obviously I'll reserve final judgement for when it's release, but this level of hype is just totally unjustified.
Posted by kalniel - Thu 18 Jun 2020 19:42
Luke7
Most over-hyped game for a long time I'd say. Sure, it hasn't released yet, but what's all the fuss about in the first place? Shiny graphics? Wahoo… did nobody pay attention to the actual game play in the footage we were given? Generic and predictable come to mind… I mean for goodness sake, one of the boss fights used the same mechanics as you'd expect to see from the late 90's onwards.

Obviously I'll reserve final judgement for when it's release, but this level of hype is just totally unjustified.

There's hardly been any hype at all. But I'd say the fuss is mostly about CDProjekt, who you'll either know, or don't, and about the setting, which again, you'll know, or don't.

As they article says, they're giving plenty of access to journos, so we can find out how it's coming along.
Posted by Nifl - Thu 18 Jun 2020 19:43
Luke7
Most over-hyped game for a long time I'd say. Sure, it hasn't released yet, but what's all the fuss about in the first place? Shiny graphics? Wahoo… did nobody pay attention to the actual game play in the footage we were given? Generic and predictable come to mind… I mean for goodness sake, one of the boss fights used the same mechanics as you'd expect to see from the late 90's onwards.

Obviously I'll reserve final judgement for when it's release, but this level of hype is just totally unjustified.

Maybe because it's from the creators of the Witcher series. Or maybe because it's from a AAA developer/publisher that is known for being pro consumer.

I'm not trying to hype for it. I don't even care for any trailers, teasers or reviews. I just trust CDPR to deliver a good quality RPG that I will enjoy.
Posted by Terbinator - Thu 18 Jun 2020 20:10
Luke7
Most over-hyped game for a long time I'd say. Sure, it hasn't released yet, but what's all the fuss about in the first place? Shiny graphics? Wahoo… did nobody pay attention to the actual game play in the footage we were given? Generic and predictable come to mind… I mean for goodness sake, one of the boss fights used the same mechanics as you'd expect to see from the late 90's onwards.

Obviously I'll reserve final judgement for when it's release, but this level of hype is just totally unjustified.

It's hyped due to the setting and the prowess of the developer. W3 is at nearly 30m copies sold which is where the majority of people's exposure to the CDPR name comes from.

Obviously up to you how you want to feel about it, but few developers would release almost an hour of footage from their game to what is now, 2 years before release. That is confidence enough.

It is the biggest game releasing this year (hopefully). They also noted we'll be getting previews from outlets after their next media drop on the 25th June so you won't have to wait long for more insight.
Posted by LSG501 - Thu 18 Jun 2020 20:13
Bit disappointing in all honesty but at the same time not going to worry too much about it either…

As to hype…it has a fair bit of hype and using Keanu Reeves likely helped with that lol.


One thing that is a little concerning… wasn't there talk of the next gen nvidia gpu's coming out at the same time as cyberpunk 2077 being released….

SEE NEWER »