The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt next gen update coming later this year

CD Projekt Red has previously spoken of a next-generation update to The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt. Now one of its senior execs has confirmed that the update will arrive "in the second half of 2021".

Last year it was revealed that a revamped next-gen version of this game was in the pipeline. Specific improvements mentioned that would be included in the update were; visual enhancements including ray tracing options, and faster loading times. The next gen versions is coming to the appropriate consoles (Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and maybe the Switch 4K too).

There is talk of those owning existing versions of the game on PC, Xbox One and PS4 getting this upgrade for free. However, the finer points of this free upgrade path are yet to be explained as the next gen revamp is of the Complete Edition of the game – which some may not own…

While we wait for more news on next-gen update specifics, a significant patch has arrived for the existing The Witcher 3 game. Patch 8.4 includes some new features, various quality of life changes, visual refinements, balance tweaks as well as bug fixes. Click the link provided for the release notes.

Last but not least, there was a CDPR management meeting yesterday in which a new roadmap was shared. The key slide for gamers is reproduced above – with regard to The Witcher, we can see the next gen update confirmed (but it didn't mention a timescale here) and that The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR title will appear on Android and iOS later this year.