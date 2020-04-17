Crysis Remastered announced for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

At the beginning of the week HEXUS reported upon the rumours that the PC hardware meme-inspiring original Crysis was being remastered for the modern age. A couple more clues were dropped between then and now, but Crytek has at last gone official ('cloak disengaged') with the announcement of Crysis Remastered for PC, PS4, Xbox One and, for the very first time, the Nintendo Switch platform.

In an email to HEXUS, Crytek says that it worked with Saber Interactive to remaster the game with all the familiar "action-packed gameplay, sandbox world and epic battles of the original blockbuster title, with remastered graphics and optimizations for the latest modern hardware". So, you get all the original game's single player campaign with glorious modern graphics - high-quality textures, an HD texture pack, improved art assets, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, and particle effects. Furthermore, there are options for volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections - to deliver a major visual upgrade on the classic 2007 FPS experience.

At least one of your eyebrows may have risen with the mention of "software-based ray tracing" being employed by the remaster. If that concerns you it is worth a look at Crytek's Neon Noir demo videos and information from last year. This tech was flagged as becoming ready for prime-time in 2020 and upon release will be optimised for the advancements in the newest GPUs and graphics APIs. It isn't indicated whether Crytek will accelerate its raytracing calculations using any available dedicated hardware you might have (RTX, RDNA 2), when it arrives in games like Crysis Remastered.

After its 2007 launch on the PC, the original Crysis game eventually hit consoles, namely the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, in 2011. If you are particularly worried about the Tegra X1 in the Nintendo Switch coping with the action, development partner Saber Interactive reportedly did a very good job of porting The Witcher 3 to the platform.