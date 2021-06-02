Crysis Remastered Trilogy confirmed for release in Autumn

Crytek has announced that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released on PCs and consoles this Autumn. The three game bundle of enhanced and optimised classic titles will be available for PCs, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. If you are a console gamer with one of the new PS5 or Xbox Series X/S consoles gameplay will be "even smoother," via backwards compatibility says Crytek.

Saber Interactive is again behind the remasters, so if you are pleased with the version of Crysis Remastered that was release on PCs, PS4 and Xbox One last September, this bodes well. To remind readers, last year's release updated the first game with textures at up to 8K, HDR support, motion blur, improved particle effects, and a multitude of lighting options. Crysis Remastered only used software-based ray tracing on the consoles last year, so it will be interesting to see if there is HW acceleration added for the newest machines from Sony and Microsoft.

One of the great things about the trilogy will be that it enables those new to the franchise to "play through the whole storyline from the very beginning," with all sorts of graphical frills that weren't available originally. "Each game is enhanced to look and play beautifully on today's platforms, delivering the finest Crysis experience for both newcomers to our classic franchise or players wishing to relive the adventure," explained Steffen Halbig, Project Lead.

Below is a summary of the trilogy in an easy to cut out and keep table:

Crysis Remastered Crysis 2 Remastered Crysis 3 Remastered A simple rescue mission turns into an all-out war as alien invaders swarm over a chain of North Korean islands. Playing as super-soldier Nomad, you are armed with a powerful Nanosuit equipped with Speed, Strength, Armour, and Cloaking abilities. Use a vast arsenal of modular weaponry and adapt your tactics and gear to dominate enemies in an enormous sandbox world. Aliens have returned to a world ravaged by climate disasters. As the invaders lay waste to New York and begin an assault that threatens the total annihilation of humankind, only you have the technology to lead the fightback. Equipped with the upgraded Nanosuit 2.0, customize your suit and weapons in real-time and unlock powerful abilities in the battle for humanity's survival. New York City has been transformed into a sprawling urban rainforest sheltered by a giant nanodome. Prophet must fight through seven distinct districts against human and alien forces, using the Nanosuit's superior technology to deploy brute force or opting for stealth to achieve his goals. Equipped with a deadly Predator Bow, there's no wrong way to save the world.

Crytek continues to update and enhance Crysis Remastered - this PC Update is from a month back

As well as the trilogy bundle going up for sale this Autumn, Crytek will be allowing outlets to sell the games separately. It hasn't been spelled out in the press release, but it is expected that owners of the last year's remaster will get a discount on the trilogy. More details about such practicalities will surely arrive ahead of the release date.