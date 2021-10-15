Crysis Remastered Trilogy PC comparison video published

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy launches today on multiple platforms, including PC. To help you prepare for the experience on PC, Crytek has put together an Official PC Comparison Trailer, which I have embedded below for your convenience. As you should have concluded from the video title, it compares Crysis 1, 2, & 3 Remastered to their original releases. The video, with various split screen and full-screen sections to peep at, can be played back in up to 4k / 60fps.

Crytek took the opportunity to boast of its achievements with the Remasters. On consoles, for example, "the original games played at an average of 720p resolution and up to 30 FPS," said the games and 3D engine developer. "On Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5 the Crysis remasters play between 1080p and 4K at 60 FPS, achieved with Dynamic Resolution for excellent performance on today's hardware".

If you came here to check the minimum and recommended PC specs for the latest remasters - the specs have been changed at the last minute, so they now NOT the same as we shared for the original Crysis Remastered which was released just over a year ago. Specs are slightly higher than before. I have screen grabbed the updated specs table (1pm UK time, 15th October), and you can check it below to the right. Sadly the specs don't mention resolution / quality settings.

Crysis Remastered specs left, Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered specs on the right

You can grab the Crysis Remastered Trilogy via the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and the Microsoft Store for $49.99/€49.99. Individual games from the trilogy cost £27.99/$29.99/€29.99.

In related news, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is available on GeForce Now today, so "even a 10-year-old Mac or PC" can run it. GeForce Now Founders and Priority members can play Crysis Remastered and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy with RTX ON and DLSS across nearly all of their devices, says Nvidia.