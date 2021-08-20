Quake remaster released for 25th anniversary celebration

Bethesda has released a remaster of Quake for modern platforms, to celebrate the seminal title's 25th anniversary. As you would rightly expect for a modern remaster, the updated Quake features up to 4K resolution and widescreen support on compatible platforms, enhanced models, dynamic lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field and more.

Multi-player has always been an important part of the Quake experience, and the new version offers both local and online co-op for up to four players. You can enjoy the multiplayer thrills across the single-player campaign, original expansions and even two new campaign add-ons (created by MachineGames) which are included in the release. Furthermore, up to eight players can go into battle against each other in Quake’s arenas – a mode which offers cross-platform support, custom matches and dedicated servers for online matchmaking.

As mentioned above, gamers now have four DLC packs to play around with in Quake. The two original DLCs (the Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity), as well as two new expansion packs from MachineGames (Dimension of the Machine and Dimension of the Past), are included. Gamers will be able to load in free fan-made modes and missions (including Quake 64).

Quake original music fans will be happy to hear that the iconic original soundtrack by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is now included on all versions, baked into the game without the need for a disc or a disc drive. There is a new theme song from Trent Reznor too.

Platforms where you can play the modern hardware targeting release include; PC, Xbox One (including Xbox Game Pass), PS4 and Nintendo Switch with backward compatibility Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Bethesda says that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S free upgrades bringing native 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rates are coming soon. Quake 2, Quake 3, and Arena have also been released into Xbox Game Pass.

Steam and Bethesda Launcher users who already own Quake will automatically receive the new version with a free download.