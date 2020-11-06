EA details its next gen Star Wars: Squadrons graphics options

EA has announced that it is preparing a host of its titles for the upcoming next gen console launches. It talks about a number of backwards compatible games including its EA Sports titles, and specific games such as Apex Legends, The Sims 4, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

With regard to the sports titles, Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 owners / buyers on current gen consoles will receive the next gen version of these games in their library for free when they are released in December.

Interestingly, for Star Wars: Squadrons fans, the development team have two experience choices lined up for next gen Microsoft console users; one is tuned for better visual quality and another for better performance. If you prefer improved visuals you will get "a better lighting model where it will run up to 1440p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S and up to 2160p at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X," says EA. Performance mode provides "up to 1440p at 120 FPS and up to 2160p at 120 FPS respectively". If your TV supports it you can turn on Variable Refresh Rate too.

On Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 there are fewer options. EA simply says that "Star Wars: Squadrons on the PlayStation 5 will run with improved lighting, at the same resolution and framerate as on the PlayStation 4 Pro." There is no mention of VRR either. However, whatever platform you play on you will be able to compete with other pilots through cross-platform play.

In an investor conference call a few hours ago, EA executives said that Star Wars: Squadrons has "performed above expectations."

New Battlefield

During the investor call, in the wake of its financials release yesterday evening, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the next Battlefield game (possibly called Battlefield 6) will be targeting release in time for the festive season next year. Wilson said that DICE had been given an extra year to get this next Battlefield title ready (Battlefield 5 was revealed two years ago).

The EA CEO indicated that a lot more information about the upcoming Battlefield title will be shared in Spring. The CFO chipped in to say to analysts that the game is expected to drive strong bookings and earnings growth.