HyperX teams up with Champion for RGB reflecting clothing

The trend for RGB LED stuffed PC bits and pieces doesn't look like it is slowing down. Earlier this week, for example, Corsair launched its iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers to provide dazzle around your desk space. Today HEXUS received an email from PC gaming brand HyperX about an even less closely tied to PC product it has rustled up - a hoodie, a T-shirt, and some slide-on slippers that "work perfectly in sync with RGB keyboards and headsets," thanks to custom reflective logo heat transfer applications.

Today's announcement is of a limited edition collaboration with apparel brand Champion. Kingston Technology owned HyperX says that this is its first reflective clothing launch and these products will be available in 100 countries. The clothing line will be made available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL, and the slides in Men's S - XL sizes.

HyperX and Champion have collaborated on gamer-wear previously and the products were purportedly a "runaway success". Leveraging this "exclusive twist," of the RGB reflective design transfers, HyperX sounds pretty certain of the latest limited edition's upcoming success. "This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion Athleticwear's aesthetic," wrote HyperX Strategic Alliances Manager, Jessany Van't Hoff.

The partners are releasing the new apparel collection via Champion.com from Thursday, 9th July, starting at 8am PST (4pm BST). The hoodie will sell for US$80, the T-shirt for $35, and the slides at $45. Those interested in the item 'specs' can check out the dedicated HyperX x Champion microsite. Here you can learn, for example, that the T-shirt features Midweight 5.2 oz. cotton with "tag-free, ribbed crew neck for no distractions while you're gaming". However, hopefully you won't be distracted from your gaming by the "Heritage Champion jock tag at hem."