Corsair launches the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers

by Mark Tyson on 30 June 2020, 16:40

Corsair has launched another product bristling with RGB LEDs. This time around the product isn't strictly a PC component, and doesn't even go in to or necessarily attach to your PC, rather these are simply RGB LED towers created for the sake of boosting your iCUE addressable lighting array.

The new iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers are pretty much as described in their name. Available as a starter kit featuring two towers, the LT100 devices are smart aluminium pedestals, somewhat like expensive kitchen roll holders, but featuring 46 brilliant fully customizable RGB LEDs per tower. There is an optional expansion kit to add further towers to your setup should you feel the need.

Of course, as iCUE family products, the dazzling lighting capabilities are syncable with PC components that work with Corsair iCUE software. Additionally, Corsair has provided these 422mm tall towers with a mode to match and diffuse the colours at the edges of your monitor in real-time, "bringing the action in games and media beyond the screen," it says. Another example of a potential LT100 tower use, in case you need it, it for surround audio visualisation.

As hinted at in the intro, these towers don't really need a PC to strut their dazzling lighting stuff. Corsair says, even without any software sync, you can use the LT100s out of the box with 11 pre-set lighting profiles (cycle through them via a 'quick select' button on the tower base). As desk furniture, Corsair makes the tower set more useful by providing a removable headset holder in the box, alongside the necessary AC adapter and cabling.

If you are taken with the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers you can grow your RGB LED landscape by adding expansion units. The design is maxed-out with the starter set and two expansions - meaning a quad-tower LT100 setup - that is an impressive 184 total RGB LEDs in symphony on or around your desk.

Corsair is making the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers available immediately. Here in the UK you can order them direct and the starter set is priced at £129.99, plus £5 shipping. Expansion kits are £59.99 each.

Posted by blokeinkent - Tue 30 Jun 2020 16:55
£129.99 Wow. Simply W-O-W!

A Fool And His Money…. comes to mind.
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Tue 30 Jun 2020 17:41
My first question is - Does the quad tower setup daisy-chain to run off one AC power adapter, or does each tower require it's own, thus taking up all four mains sockets in my room or encouraging very unsafe use of a 4-way extension cable?
Second question is how it all connects - I presume anything PC-related will require a proprietary connector and will not be compatible with standard pin RGB headers?


Really?
How nice…

My Aquacomputer Farbwerk 360 has four channels that does 90 LEDs each, for a total of 360 LEDs, each one individually addressable. I can run it internally or externally and it's controlled by Aquasuite with a vastly wider array of patterns. I believe it even has an add-on that allows it to use the proprietary connectors on NZXT and Corsair RGB kit!

For that, I could have six towers with more LEDs per tower, or up to twenty-four towers at 15 LEDs each, all run off one small palm-sized unit. About the only thing I can't do is run it without a PC really as there's no on-board memory I am aware of (although I could even be wrong about that!).

My Farbwek360 costs £30, includes two LED strips plus cables, and the expansions are, like, a fiver.


OK, so… credit to Corsair for trying something different, but at ridiculous rip-off prices for something I could make myself for about a quarter of the price with six times the performance and even a better headset stand, it's a very small credit… barely more than a footnote.
Posted by Spud1 - Tue 30 Jun 2020 18:14
blokeinkent
£129.99 Wow. Simply W-O-W!

A Fool And His Money…. comes to mind.

Indeed. I would actually rather like something like this (if it was Razer, to work with synapse) but not at that sort of money - it would be good for lighting up parts of my room when streaming to create some nice effects.

As it is, I think i'll stick with the also ludicrously expensive, but under half the price, Phillips hue option. It's not “gaming” but does what I need for a lot less.

Still, I bet they will sell a bunch and their you-tuber fans (or shills, depending on your level of pessimism) will rate them as amazing value ;)
Posted by ik9000 - Tue 30 Jun 2020 18:21


Wow a solution looking for a problem.

Can it sync to a heart-rate monitor….? I can think of a comedy use in a gym. The rainbow heart-attack warning system detector… That would be more useful than a desk top accessory where I do not want lights glaring in the corners of my eyes.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Tue 30 Jun 2020 18:24
I would never put something like that up, i mean when i stream to my thousands of followers i dont want anything distraction from me, their god and savior.

Just kidding i would never stream anything and sure as hell not my face, i mean in the words of Jimmy Valmer ,,,,,,, COME ON !
It is just yet another fab i so not get, even knowing someone make bucket loads of money doing just that,,,, i still think it is sick ( sick as in bad sick )

