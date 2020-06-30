Corsair launches the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers

Corsair has launched another product bristling with RGB LEDs. This time around the product isn't strictly a PC component, and doesn't even go in to or necessarily attach to your PC, rather these are simply RGB LED towers created for the sake of boosting your iCUE addressable lighting array.

The new iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers are pretty much as described in their name. Available as a starter kit featuring two towers, the LT100 devices are smart aluminium pedestals, somewhat like expensive kitchen roll holders, but featuring 46 brilliant fully customizable RGB LEDs per tower. There is an optional expansion kit to add further towers to your setup should you feel the need.

Of course, as iCUE family products, the dazzling lighting capabilities are syncable with PC components that work with Corsair iCUE software. Additionally, Corsair has provided these 422mm tall towers with a mode to match and diffuse the colours at the edges of your monitor in real-time, "bringing the action in games and media beyond the screen," it says. Another example of a potential LT100 tower use, in case you need it, it for surround audio visualisation.

As hinted at in the intro, these towers don't really need a PC to strut their dazzling lighting stuff. Corsair says, even without any software sync, you can use the LT100s out of the box with 11 pre-set lighting profiles (cycle through them via a 'quick select' button on the tower base). As desk furniture, Corsair makes the tower set more useful by providing a removable headset holder in the box, alongside the necessary AC adapter and cabling.

If you are taken with the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers you can grow your RGB LED landscape by adding expansion units. The design is maxed-out with the starter set and two expansions - meaning a quad-tower LT100 setup - that is an impressive 184 total RGB LEDs in symphony on or around your desk.

Corsair is making the iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers available immediately. Here in the UK you can order them direct and the starter set is priced at £129.99, plus £5 shipping. Expansion kits are £59.99 each.