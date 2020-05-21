Doom Eternal Denuvo Anti-Cheat to be banished in next update

Last week Doom Eternal received Update 1 and among the game tweaks and fixes, id Software implemented Denuvo Anti-Cheat. This isn't the same as the widely hated Denuvo Anti-Tamper technology, an anti-piracy measure, but still received significant blowback from Doom players. Among the critiques were claims regarding instability and performance degradation, which I think has helped sway id Software's change of heart.

Anti-cheat software integration is important to keeping modern online multiplayer games fun for the majority and that philosophy guided id Software to implement Denuvo Anti-Cheat in the first update. However, due to feedback, in the next update this system will be removed.

Reviews went rather negative after Update 1 arrived

In a Twitter post, id Software summed up that "We're currently working on PC only Update 1.1 for DOOM Eternal that will remove Denuvo anti-cheat and address a number of crashes." The Tweet included a Reddit post link to a much more thorough explanation of what has happened and what will happen by Marty Stratton, the Executive Producer of Doom Eternal.

Importantly, Stratton asserted that rumours of Bethesda forcing Denuvo wares upon id Software were incorrect. Furthermore, he said that there were a number of performance and stability issues introduced in Update 1 which are not related to the introduction of anti-cheat software.

Going forward, id Software will still be looking to implement anti-cheat systems but from the Reddit post it sounds like gamers could have more granular control over it and it will apply to specific game activities where it is most valuable. "At a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives – like ranked or competitive play – where demand for anti-cheat is far greater," explained Stratton.

Other changes you can expect in Update 1.1 include; fixes to crashes caused by customizable skin code, memory related crash fixes, VRAM allocation performance related fixes.

As for when Update 1.1 will arrive, there is no date set in stone as yet but Stratton hopes it will become available within a week.