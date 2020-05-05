EA Play Live digital presentation scheduled for 11th June

EA Play is an annual gaming industry event that usually takes place tethered closely to the E3 show in Los Angeles, at the beginning of summer. EA split its own event off the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2016.

With all the big shows in tech abandoned, deferred, or going digital-only - companies are doing their best digitally this year, and this is the case with Electronic Arts. The EA Play Live event will kick off at 4pm PST (midnight UK time) on Thursday 11th June.

In a Tweet announcing the event, EA promised "world premieres, news and more," during its own brand digital expo. Unfortunately that is all the information about the event we have so far, as EA's social media and official website do no more than confirm the undisclosed world premieres and show timing.

EA hasn't said how netizens can watch / participate in the digital EA Play Live event. I expect it to stream live via the EA homepage, YouTube, Twitch and possible other video sharing and social media platforms. People might reasonably anticipate news on EA blockbuster series like; Dragon Age, Mass Effect, Apex Legends, Anthem, and maybe some Star Wars title(s).

While E3 is cancelled other digital events are trying to fill the void. For example, HEXUS previously reported upon Microsoft and Ubisoft lining up digital experiences in place of E3 2020.

Meanwhile, a broader range of games publishers will be happy to join in the Summer Game Fest. This is a four-month long season of game industry news reveals organised by Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards. Companies participating in this gaming publicity and news roll out include; 2K, Activision Publishing, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bethesda, Blizzard Entertainment, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Digital Extremes, Private Division, Riot Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Steam, Square Enix, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. In fact EA and Microsoft will also use the Summer Game Fest to highlight some of their news, as well as hosting their own dedicated events.