Samsung hosting Galaxy S20 Fan Edition event on 23 September

Samsung has announced another Unpacked event. On Wednesday 23rd September the South Korean tech giant will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. Officially we don't know much about the event, the Samsung News site contains a simple video where rounded rectangles change colour, hinting at a colourful Galaxy device lineup in the making. However, sites such as SamMobile are pretty certain that the star of the show will be the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, and it backs this up with previous leaks and a new set of 360-degree videos of such a device found on US carrier Verizon's website.

The last Samsung Unpacked event was only on 5th August, where the firm revealed quite a number of new products including the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. It also took a little time to tease the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. At the 23rd September event it looks like it will launch the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

So, what is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition? It is said to be a cheaper version of the popular Galaxy S20 flagship which will feature the following key specs:

6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Exynos 990 or the Snapdragon 865 5G processor, depending on market.

Rear-facing camera array with a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Front 32MP selfie camera.

4,500mAh battery

IP68 certification, under-display fingerprint reader, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USB Type-C port

Tying in with the 'colourful' tease video, the new S20 FE will be available in four pastel colours from Verizon; Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Red. It looks like there could be more colour choices if you buy unlocked, on other carriers, or varying by world region.

UK mobile operator news

In some other news that might be of interest to UK mobile users, Asda has announced that it is changing its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) supplier from EE (BT) to Vodafone. A new 5 year deal will allow Asda mobile users to tap into Vodafone's 4G and 5G networks. ISP Review says that Asda will be launching unlimited data plans, family discount plans, and adding Wi-Fi calling after the switch in early 2021.

Voxi users are already using the Vodafone network as it is the firm's own 'youth brand'. There are some interesting plans new to Voxi which was already a standout in providing unlimited social network data (Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest etc) with unlimited calls/texts on all plans.

Now Voxi has released its 5G ready 'Endless Video' plans (scroll down page). These are higher priced monthly rollover deals (£15 per month for 15GB of data or 45GB for £20). Its zero rated data will span the following platforms/apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play. Conspicuously absent is the Now TV service.