Motorola Razr update reveal teased for Wednesday, 9th Sept

Motorola has sent out 'save-the-date' media invites for its next major smartphone launch. The event will take place on Wednesday, 9th September. A location isn't provided, and the event is of course likely to be virtual-online-streamed so that isn't relevant anyway.

The animated GIF was accompanied by the statement that Motorola will "flip the smartphone experience once again". So, while Motorola doesn't actually mention this is an event to present an updated Razr smartphone, that statement and animation of something folding closed is a heavy enough hint to make it pretty certain.

Last year's Razr release was delayed and then in early 2020 it was rather quickly outflanked by Samsung and its more powerful portrait folding Galaxy Z Flip. So, what has Motorola done in the meantime to improve and refine the Razr experience and value? There is no official word about specs but various mobile-centric sites like XDA and Android Authority think they know what to expect.

Key expected Motorola Razr 2 specs:

Snapdragon 765 processor

8GB of RAM

256GB of built-in storage

48MP main camera, a 20MP selfie camera

2,845mAh battery

5G connectivity

Samsung might again be a thorn in Motorola's side with its revised Galaxy Z Flip 5G, packing the significantly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, larger screen area, and also going 5G - at a similar $1,500 price estimate.

Motorola officially unveiled the resurrected Razr flip phone back in mid-November last year, so it will be a little ahead of the annual cadence with this event.