Alienware desktops updated with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Alienware has written to HEXUS with details of its updated Aurora desktops which come packing Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Additionally the PC gaming centric Dell brand has launched a number of new gaming monitors with refresh rates as high as 360Hz.

Alienware Aurora R11

This futuristic looking desktop now comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU options. The systems are available to buy in the US today starting at $2,381 for the RTX 3080 version and $3,577 for the RTX 3090 version (UK pricing and availability not provided yet). Other key performance components inside this machine are the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 10900KF processors, a minimum of 16GB of fast HyperX Ram, and a minimum of a 512GB PCIe NVMe boot SSD + 1TB HDD storage. There is an AMD Ryzen version of this desktop too, also with RTX 30 options, which is dubbed the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

With one of Nvidia's power hungry new GPUs in this relatively compact system one might worry about thermals. Hence Alienware seems to have devoted a large chunk of its latest blog post on its custom design GeForce RTX 30 cards. Alienware's engineers have developed an AIC that takes the following design choices:

Extensive cooling – Our new thermal design includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapour chambers. This provides exceptional gaming performance and is our largest diameter heat pipe design to date.

Innovative airflow – The way air moves through the card is unique in itself—it's another Alienware first that includes a dual axial fan design with positive rear pressure relief. This allows heat to escape from specially located vents, helping to aid with flow and thermal management.

Maximum efficiency – These custom graphics cards have been designed to maximize space. They are short (measuring 267mm in length), cover 2.5x PCI slots (vs. 3) and offer a 8-pin PCI-Express power connectors.

Alienware gaming monitors

The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) is a 24.5-inch monitor with FHD resolution, up to 360Hz refresh and 1ms gtg response time. It uses an IPS display panel and is G-Sync compatible. It includes the Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer system latency measurement tool. Alienware told HEXUS that the AW2521H will become available in the UK from 26th Nov starting at £599.

The new Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor (AW2721D) is a 27-inch monitor with QHD resolution, up to 240Hz refresh, and 1ms gtg response time. It uses an IPS Nano Colour curved screen. It boasts Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification and captivating visuals with VESA DisplayHDR 600. Alienware says it will become available in the UK on 26th Nov, at £699.

Last but not least the Alienware 38 Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) offers an expansive 37.5-inch, with WQHD+ resolution. Its fast IPS Nano Colour curved screen is certified for Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate and it boasts VESA DisplayHDR 600 too. It will be available in the UK on 26th November, starting at £1,299.

Alienware Area-51m gaming laptop with 360Hz panel

The last new Alienware product in this update is an updated gaming laptop with a 17-inch FHD 360Hz display panel. Inside you will find a 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 series graphics, fast RAM and storage, and vapour chamber cooling. UK availability and pricing are to be confirmed but it is available in the US now starting at $2,720.