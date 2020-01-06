Major PC vendors partner with Nvidia for RTX Studio systems

PC makers are partnering with Nvidia in an attempt to add some special sauce to their premium priced pre-built desktop systems. HEXUS has received emails from PC makers like Acer, Lenovo and HP this morning and all of them are offering TX Studio certified models in order to attract the deftly designed classic blue creator pound. As well as sporting powerful CPUs, Nvidia RTX GPUs and lashings of RAM and storage these certified systems will all, from 13th January onwards, be bundled with a 3-month complimentary Adobe Creative Cloud membership.

In its blog post about all the new RTX Studio systems clogging up the aisles of CES 2020, Nvidia reminds us of the appeal of RTX Studio products. It says that these PCs are "purpose-built for today’s creators, these select systems adhere to stringent hardware and software requirements to empower creativity at the speed of imagination." A particular appeal of them too is, of course, being able to leverage RTX-accelerated ray tracing and AI in favourite creative apps.

Examples of the new RTX Studio systems include the HP Envy 32 AiO. As you can tell from the name this is a 32-inch design. The quality of that display is a highlight with a 4K resolution, HDR600 certification and 6000:1 contrast ratio. Inside you will find up to a 65W 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to a GeForce RTX 2080, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 1TB SSD or dual storage options.

HP's newest AiO also features built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and an enticing design with the edge to edge display resting on a solid aluminium stand, to the matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic cloth. HP Envy 32 AiO will be available in February for a starting price of £2,000 and up.

Acer seems to have invested heavily into RTX Studio designs with three new systems at CES 2020. The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel, ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and ConceptD 700 are all certified by Nvidia and provide a wide range of forms and designs.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro is ideal for those needing maximum power; it features an Intel Xeon processor, Nvidia Quadro RTX GPU, ECC memory support and Windows 10 Pro. Arriving in May from €2,999.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel is ideal for heavy workflows; it features a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor coming soon, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe SSDs. Available from April from €2,499.

The ConceptD 700 workstation is ideal for filmmakers, animators and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) designers; it features an Intel Xeon E processor and up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 4000 graphics. Available from March starting at €1,699.

Lenovo has launched the Legion Y740 Studio Edition, an RTX Studio laptop with up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPU.

Nvidia says that it will be expanding the system builder base for RTX Studio certification and Studio Driver to the likes of CyberPowerPC, MainGear, Origin PC and NZXT in North America; Scan and MIFCOM in Europe; Colorful, iPason, NINGMEI and Raytine in China.

Adobe Creative Cloud bundle

Starting from 13th January new RTX Studio laptops and desktops will be bundled with a complimentary 3-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud. Extra features of the Adobe software available to RTX GPU users include; AI auto-reframe in Adobe Premiere Pro; GPU-accelerated, AI-based 'Enhance Details' feature in Adobe Photoshop Lightroom; and faster rendering of 3D designs, powered by RTX-accelerated ray tracing in Adobe Dimension. The bundle could save you $249 as it is available to both new and existing subscribers.