HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory modules updated

HyperX has today announced that it has released new products with updated speeds and capacities to both its premium HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB and cost-effective HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB memory modules and kits. Both lines have passed rigorous certification test procedures, and are Intel XMP certified and AMD certified as Ready for Ryzen.

HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB memory will now offer speeds up to 4,800MHz and latencies from CL12 to CL19. Of course some will be able to push these modules further, and HyperX provided links to overclockers pushing its memory to beyond 6,600MHz a few weeks ago.

Available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB single modules and in kits of two, four, and eight, HyperX Predator memory features a stylish black heatspreader and dynamic RGB lighting effects. To control your RGB LED lighting, HyperX employs a patented wireless Infrared Sync technology. As per the name it syncs lighting effects, if you wish, and can be controlled in concert with other RGB components and peripherals using the HyperX Ngenuity software.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is available now in the UK, from Amazon for example. Click through that link for a specs/pricing configurator. For an example price, a 2x8GB 4,266MHz kit is currently listed at £185. I can't see RGB versions of the new memory lineup listed at this time.

For a more cost effective memory expansion option you might want to take a look at HyperX Fury DDR4 RGB memory modules and kits. These modules are available in speeds ranging from 2,400MHz to 3,733MHz and latencies from CL15 to CL19, with automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V settings. The Fury range shares the design aesthetic of the Predator range, with the same patented HyperX Infrared Sync technology.

HyperX is making the newest Fury modules available in capacities from 4GB to 32GB and kits from 16GB to 128GB. Here is a link to the Amazon configuration chooser. You can see that, for example, a 2x8GB 3,200MHz kit is currently being sold by Amazon for £62. Again I can only find listings for the updated non-RGB versions, at the time of writing.

US pricing for the RGB versions of the memory kits is provided above, click to zoom.