G.Skill launches high capacity DDR4-4400 CL17 memory kits

G.Skill continues to push the capacities, speeds, and latencies of its memory kits with the new introductions to the glitzy Trident Z Royal family today. It has announced the release of new "extreme-speed DDR4 memory kits that push 16GB and 8GB modules up to DDR4-4400 with a low latency of CL17-18-18-38 across the board". To construct these modules G.Skill has utilised Samsung B-die ICs.

The focus today is on the Trident Z Royal 32GB (16GBx2) capacity kit. G.Skill asserts that 32GB if becoming the standard for gaming and performance PC builds, so this kit is a good choice as part of a new system spec. On a 4 DIMM slot board it would leave 2 slots for future expansion too. The new kit upgrades specs across the board, crows G.Skill, with improved memory frequency speeds, module capacity, and memory latency figures.

To test and validate the new kit G.Skill has installed the matched modules to two modern Intel systems. In the screenshots below you can see the DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 32GB (16GBx2) memory kit on and MSI Z490 platform with Intel Core i5-10600K processor (left) and a ASRock Z490 platform with Intel Core i9-10900K processor (right - click to zoom images).

A table below sets out the specifications of the new Trident Z Royal 32GB (16GBx2) DDR4-4400 CL17 capacity kits. They feature at the foot of the table.

G.Skill says that customers will be able to get their hands on its new memory kits in Q3 this year, via the usual distribution partners.There is no word on pricing yet though.

HEXUS has reviewed G.Skill Trident Royal memory kits several times previously; these are aimed at Intel platforms. If you are an AMD Ryzen user you are steered towards its Trident Z Neo kits.