EVGA releases the SuperNova P6 modular PSU range

EVGA has launched its SuperNova P6 modular PSU series. Common highlights of this PSU range are the compact platform design, boasting new materials and improved layout for "greater performance with extremely low ripple and noise". These are 80 Plus Platinum certified PSUs with modular flat cabling, all-Japanese capacitors, with a full suite of protections and a comprehensive 10-year warranty for buyers.

The compact size and attractive power qualities of the new SuperNova P6 modular PSU range stem from EVGA's 'next-gen platform'. EVGA writes that "With a full-bridge, LLC Resonant Rectification, and DC-DC design, the SuperNova P6 provides rock-solid stability, uncompromising efficiency, and extremely tight voltage regulation." It shares some charts to back up these claims, with comparisons of the new P6 vs the older P2 designs (comparisons of 1000W PSUs).

Where space is at a premium, PC DIYers and enthusiasts might be particularly attracted to the EVGA SuperNova P6 series. Sometimes smaller performance parts can be the source of more / unpleasant noise pollution, but EVGA touts the combination of its ultra-quiet 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan with its own EVGA Eco Mode.

EVGA is going to be selling the SuperNova P6 modular PSU range in capacities of 1000W, 850W, 750W, and 650W. Please head on over to the official product pages for the specs of each of the models (near the bottom of the page). Only the 1000W and 850W models are available to 'buy now' when I checked, and they are priced at US$299.99 and $219.99, respectively.

EVGA SuperNova P6 1000W model outputs detailed (click to zoom)