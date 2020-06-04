EVGA intros its Supernova GT Series power supplies

EVGA has launched its Supernova GT Series of PC power supplies. It hopes the proposition will be a popular one, claiming to "Redefine Quality, Performance and Value". Only two models make up the range at this stage, the Supernova GT 750 and GT 650. They are both fully modular 80 PLUS Gold Certified units.

In the product photo above, there will be a couple of things that are immediately striking about the new EVGA Supernova GT Series power supplies design. Experienced PC builders will spot the compact size of the unit from its proportions; it is 150mm long, the same as its width. Secondly, the elaborate radial spiral atop of the PSU is certainly eye-catching if not particularly aesthetically pleasing.

Staying on the outside of the PSU designs you can see the modular cabling ports. The 750W and 650W models offer the array of possible connections, as indicated in the chart below.

EVGA Supernova 750 GT EVGA Supernova 650 GT 24 Pin ATX 1x 1x EPS (CPU) 2x 8pin(4+4) 1x 8pin(4+4) PCIe 4x 8pin(6+2) 3x 8pin(6+2) SATA 6x 6x Four-Pin Peripheral 3x 3x Floppy 1x 1x

Power supply characteristics are compared below:

Delving inside the PSUs, these designs use 100 per cent Japanese capacitors ensure long-term reliability. EVGA has specced a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan for ultra-quiet operation and increased reliability and lifespan. An AutoECO mode turns off fans when the PSU is only under low to medium loads. Moreover, Heavy-duty protections, including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and Dual OTP (Over Temperature Protection) are provided.

In terms of performance these PSUs are 80 PLUS Gold certified, with 90 per cent (115VAC) / 92 per cent (220VAC~240VAC) efficiency or higher under typical loads.

EVGA is selling these PSUs with a 7 year warranty and stated MTBF of 100,000 hours. The new Supernova GT Series doesn't seem to be purchasable at the time of writing but EVGA shares the pricing, as follows; Supernova 750 GT $129.99, Supernova 650 GT $119.99.