EVGA launches affordable B5 Series 80 Plus Bronze PSUs

EVGA has launched a new family of affordable PSUs with 80 Plus Bronze efficiency ratings. The idea is to extend EVGA's "tradition of reliability, performance," to the more affordable end of the market. That isn't all though; the EVGA B5 series boasts five key features that mean they rise above thrifty punter targeted alternatives. The new EVGA B5 series appear to be the more powerful and efficient successors to the EVGA B3 power supplies series, launched in 2017.

EVGA's B5 Series 80 Plus Bronze PSUs come in your choice of power output from 550W, to 650W, to 750W, and 850W (higher than the B3 max). Before going into outlining more differences in the range, it is worth establishing the five key common qualities of the EVGA B5 power supplies, which are bullet pointed below:

Fully Modular, Small-size: so-called modular cabling provides maximum flexibility for system builders. At 150mm in length for all models, the B5 power supplies fit in all manner of system builds and cases.

Safe & Reliable Japanese Capacitors: Featuring 100 per cent Japanese capacitors on the 850W and 750W models, the B5 power supplies will provide a safe and reliable power for years to come. Meanwhile the 650W B5 and 550W B5 models use a Japanese main capacitor.

Silent, Long-lasting 135MM Fluid-Dynamic Bearing Fan with ECO Mode: The ultra-quiet 135mm FDB fan becomes silent when coupled with EVGA ECO mode to turn off the fan in low to medium loads. The larger fan and carefully tuned profile creates a quieter experience than the B3 power supplies.

Efficiency and Regulation Designed for the Modern PC: Featuring an LLC Resonant design + DC to DC converter, EVGA B5 power supplies are up to 89 per cent efficient - well above the 80 Plus Bronze requirements. Moreover, the B5 power supplies are designed with modern standards, including ATX V2.52, for performance and stability.

EVGA 5 year limited warranty + Full Suite of Protections: OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

As usual in such a series, the differences come in the number of system and peripheral power connections available and the various max rated outputs. These features are best represented in comparison tables, as I have created and embedded below.

Connector EVGA 550 B5 EVGA 650 B5 EVGA 750 B5 EVGA 850 B5 24 Pin ATX 1x 24pin (20+4) 1x 24pin (20+4) 1x 24pin (20+4) 1x 24pin (20+4) EPS (CPU) 1x 8pin (4+4) 1x 8pin (4+4) 2x 8pin (4+4) 2x 8pin (4+4) PCIe 2x 8pin (6+2) 3x 8pin (6+2) 4x 8pin (6+2) 6x 8pin (6+2) SATA 6x 6x 6x 9x Four-Pin Peripheral 3x 3x 3x 3x Floppy 1x 1x 1x 1x

EVGA's new B5 Series 80 Plus Bronze PSUs are available immediately direct from the maker. The cheapest model, the EVGA 550 B5 is $79.99, and the most expensive, the EVGA 850 B5 will cost you $129.99.