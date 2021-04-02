Gigabyte Aorus FV43U 4K pro gaming monitor "coming soon"

Gigabyte is readying an attractive new 43-inch gaming monitor that will be of appeal to both PC users and console gamers. The new Gigabyte Aorus FV43U 4K pro gaming monitor was showcased in a special event in Vietnam, where VideoCardz reports it was "the star of the show". According to the source the FV43U is available to pre-order at various etailers across Asia.

We don't have an extensive specs list for the Aorus FV43U 4K at the time of writing. However, we have most of the key details thanks largely to the etailer listings:

43-inch diagonal

3840 x 2160 pixels

10-bit display panel using Quantum Dot technology

Up to 144Hz refresh, with Adaptive Sync

1ms MPRT response time

Up to 1000nits brightness in HDR mode

97 per cent DCI-P3 colour

178º / 178º viewing angles

One key piece of information missing regards the monitor's I/O. It would be logical if there was an HDMI 2.1 port present here to support 4K 120Hz gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but it isn't specified anywhere we can see.

If you are interested in this kind of monitor / specification, Asus has the ROG Strix XG43UQ which is confirmed to sport an HDMI 2.1 port lined up for release this May. It claims that its screen is "the world's first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor," so perhaps it will be available before the Aorus FV43U, or the Aorus won't support HDMI 2.1 (or it is a PR writer's error).

You can see the Gigabyte Aorus FV43U 4K pro gaming monitor being promoted by the Aorus Philippines Facebook account, and at Vietnamese and Japanese retailers, though I don't have the retail links. VideoCardz says that it is being listed at the local equivalent of approx US$1,500.