Dell announces the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW)

Dell has launched what it claims to be the "the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor". The new Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) has that claim to fame. The U4021QW is one of a raft of new creative productivity enhancing products announced yesterday alongside; some new laptops, new modular AiOs, and a trio of video conferencing monitors.

Focussing back onto the main attraction, the U4021QW offers a 40-inch diagonal and a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 pixels (104 ppi). That is a little wider than a 4K monitor but not exceptionally wide. It might be good for 4K video editors seeking to edit footage at 1:1, while keeping the control panel UIs on the same screen. This screen's curvature is a rather gentle 2500R. Other important screen stats are the colour coverage of 100 per cent sRGB, 100 per cent Rec. 709, and 98 per cent DCI-P3. In 'fast mode' the screen has a 5ms response time.

For connecting up to the U4021QW you can pick from DP 1.4 (1x), HDMI 2.0 (2x), or Thunderbolt 3. A USB hub is present with a USB Type-B upstream port complemented by a UDB Type-C downstream connector as well as five USB Type-A 10Gbps ports (one with fast charging), an RJ45 port, plus a 3.5mm audio jack. Further attractions of this 40-inch dazzler are its dual 9W speakers, built-in KVM functionality and PbP mode.

Dell has won a CES 2021 innovation award thanks to this monitor which is expected to ship starting 28th January, priced at US$2,099.

Before signing off on this Dell-based story, the new OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and larger screened OptiPlex 7090 Ultra AiOs are worth a mention with their interesting approach to modularity – they pack the computer into a rectangular pack that sits betwixt the monitor and the stand. In theory this will make them easier / cheaper to upgrade when the time comes. With the new range you can choose up to an Intel Corei7-1185G7 processor, which should stave off the need to upgrade for quite some time. These Dell AiOs are also released on 28th Jan, starting at US$659 and $769, respectively.