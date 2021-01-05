Samsung preparing wide range of OLED laptop displays

Samsung Display has prepared 10 new OLED panels designed for laptop makers like Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo – as well as inclusion in its own premium products. A promotional video from Samsung Display (embedded below) heralds the new choices coming to system makers but ComputerBase fills in some important information gaps about the range.

From the video you can see Samsung pushing the great visual qualities of these laptop display panels; contrast ratios of > 1,000,000:1, 0.0005cd/m2 minimum brightness levels, 85 per cent HDR coverage, cinematic colour, sunlight visibility, 120 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, and more.

Other info dug up by ComputerBase indicates that Samsung will offer 10 new laptop OLED panels to its partners. Panel sizes will range from the popular 13.3- to 16-inches, but it isn't certain about the sizes in between (perhaps 14- and 15.6-inch). While we might see some of these panels in products at CES 2021, and showcased by Samsung at the event, it won't be until Feb when a new FHD 15.6-inch OLED display will start to become available in laptops. No specific mention of 1440p or 4K panels seems to have been made by Samsung but with 10 variants it is expected that > FHD resolutions will make up some of the offerings.

OLED displays are still quite a rarity in laptops but hopefully Samsung's new range of offerings will help to turn the liquid crystal tide.