AOC Agon AG493UCX with 49-inch 32:9 curved screen launched

Monitor maker AOC has launched a sizable new entrant to its Agon gaming series. The new AOC Agon AG493UCX is going to "crush to competition" if only due to its sheer size, jokes AOC. However, its specs are pretty huge and appealing too, as you will see from the bullet point table I have put together below.

Before the table, it is worth highlighting the key appealing points of the AG493UCX. Firstly it has a 49-inch diagonal and 5120x1440 pixels – which makes it equivalent to two 27-inch QHD monitors seamlessly fused together, says AOC. Add to that some other appealing key specs – 120Hz refresh, 1ms MPRT, 550nits, FreeSync Premium Pro, KVM switch, USB-C connectivity and decent colour reproduction – and this may be a compelling choice.

49-inch diagonal 1800R curved VA display panel

5120 x 1440 pixels providing a 32:9 aspect ratio

4ms GtG and 1ms MPRT response times

120Hz max refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

DisplayHDR 400 certified but capable of 550nits brightness

121% sRGB, 90% Adobe RGB and 90% DCI-P3 gamut coverage

Flicker Free technology and Low Blue light modes

2x 5W speakers

2 HDMI 2.0 and 2 DP 1.4 inputs with a picture by Picture mode

3-port USB 3.1 hub with USB-C input (DP-Alt video and 65 W power delivery)

KVM switch for multiple input sources

100 mm height, -3.5/13.5° tilt, -15.5/15.5° swivel adjustable, sturdy stand

You control the screen using a choice of new sleek OSD or AOC's G-Menu software for Windows. As a gaming monitor there are both FPS counter and crosshair overlays which you can toggle. Moreover, there are six game modes, three of which can store user tweaked preferences.

AOC recommends this KVM monitor as being a good choice for streamers who have one system for game playing and another for live streaming processing. It adds that the 32:9 aspect ratio curved screen with wide viewing angles is great for racing and sim gaming on the road or in the skies.

In an email to HEXUS, AOC says that the Agon AG493UCX will become available this month and be priced at an RRP of £899 in the UK. It is coming to other European countries too.