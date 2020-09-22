vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Gigabyte launches pair of 27-inch M-Series KVM gaming monitors

by Mark Tyson on 22 September 2020, 11:15

Tags: Gigabyte (TPE:2376)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeohh

Add to My Vault: x

Gigabyte has written to HEXUS with details about a pair of new gaming monitors. The firm claims these are the world's first gaming monitors with KVM (keyboard Video Mouse switching) functionality. The Gigabyte M27F and M27Q KVM gaming monitors use FHD and QHD IPS panels, respectively. There are some other differences worth considering too, as you will find out below.

First of all, it is worth looking at Gigabyte's USP of gaming monitors with KVM switches built-in. These M Series monitors boast USB Type-C ports that provide display, data, and power delivery to mobile devices. Connecting to the monitor using DisplayPort alternate mode support this way, users get to use the keyboard and mouse to control their device(s). Gigabyte says that this is great for screen mirroring and taking advantage of the bigger display and is a boon to mobile gamers too.

Making the KVM feature particularly quick and easy to use in this implementation is the quick KVM toggle button built into the monitor, saving users from digging through OSD menus. Alternatively you can make use of Gigabyte's OSD SideKick software and assign hotkeys as per your preference.

I've looked through the press release and specs of these monitors and can't find any PiP or PbP modes mentioned, which I think would have been useful in these products. Below is a comparison table of the key tech specs for the Gigabyte M27F and M27Q.

 

Gigabyte M27F

Gigabyte M27Q

Screen

27-inch IPS FHD

27-inch IPS QHD

Colour

9‎5% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB

9‎2% DCI-P3 / 140% sRGB

Bright/contrast

300nits/ 1000:1

350nits/ 1000:1

HDR

HDR Ready

VESA Display HDR400

Refresh

1‎44Hz, FreeSync

1‎70Hz, FreeSync

Response time

1ms (MPRT)

0‎.5ms (MPRT)

Ports

HDMI 2.0 x2, Display port 1.2 x1, USB 3.0 x2, USB C x1

HDMI 2.0 x2, Display port 1.2 x1, USB 3.0 x2, USB C x1

Stand adjustments

130mm height, -5°~+20° tilt, or use VESA mount

130mm height, -5°~+20° tilt, or use VESA mount

 

Other key features worth mentioning are the; OSD Sidekick software, Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, Dashboard, Crosshair, Timer, Counter, and Auto-Update functionality.

Gigabyte told us to expect the M27F and M27Q KVM gaming monitors to become available later this month or October. Pricing wasn't provided.

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Tabbykatze - Tue 22 Sep 2020 12:15
Oooh, so is it a fully fledged KVM? If so, very interested.
Posted by JazzSmoothie - Tue 22 Sep 2020 13:12
I really hope KVM takes off, it’s would be super helpful not having to manually swap my external keyboard from my gaming pc to my work laptop. Must be cheap too for monitors that already have a USB hub.
Posted by BigBANGerZ - Tue 22 Sep 2020 13:34
oh good more HDMI 2, 27" 1440p monitors which the market is sorely lacking in /s
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Tue 22 Sep 2020 13:38
BigBANGerZ
oh good more HDMI 2, 27" 1440p monitors which the market is sorely lacking in /s
Actually, the trend seems to have been toward 27“ 1080p lately, so seeing 1440 for 27” is quite good… unless you were expecting 4K or even 8K, in which case I congratulate you on your lottery win.
Posted by quantasm - Tue 22 Sep 2020 13:44
Had to come to the comments to find resolution… 1440p? Must be a competition question.

SEE NEWER »