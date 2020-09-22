Gigabyte launches pair of 27-inch M-Series KVM gaming monitors

Gigabyte has written to HEXUS with details about a pair of new gaming monitors. The firm claims these are the world's first gaming monitors with KVM (keyboard Video Mouse switching) functionality. The Gigabyte M27F and M27Q KVM gaming monitors use FHD and QHD IPS panels, respectively. There are some other differences worth considering too, as you will find out below.

First of all, it is worth looking at Gigabyte's USP of gaming monitors with KVM switches built-in. These M Series monitors boast USB Type-C ports that provide display, data, and power delivery to mobile devices. Connecting to the monitor using DisplayPort alternate mode support this way, users get to use the keyboard and mouse to control their device(s). Gigabyte says that this is great for screen mirroring and taking advantage of the bigger display and is a boon to mobile gamers too.

Making the KVM feature particularly quick and easy to use in this implementation is the quick KVM toggle button built into the monitor, saving users from digging through OSD menus. Alternatively you can make use of Gigabyte's OSD SideKick software and assign hotkeys as per your preference.

I've looked through the press release and specs of these monitors and can't find any PiP or PbP modes mentioned, which I think would have been useful in these products. Below is a comparison table of the key tech specs for the Gigabyte M27F and M27Q.

Gigabyte M27F Gigabyte M27Q Screen 27-inch IPS FHD 27-inch IPS QHD Colour 9‎5% DCI-P3 / 130% sRGB 9‎2% DCI-P3 / 140% sRGB Bright/contrast 300nits/ 1000:1 350nits/ 1000:1 HDR HDR Ready VESA Display HDR400 Refresh 1‎44Hz, FreeSync 1‎70Hz, FreeSync Response time 1ms (MPRT) 0‎.5ms (MPRT) Ports HDMI 2.0 x2, Display port 1.2 x1, USB 3.0 x2, USB C x1 HDMI 2.0 x2, Display port 1.2 x1, USB 3.0 x2, USB C x1 Stand adjustments 130mm height, -5°~+20° tilt, or use VESA mount 130mm height, -5°~+20° tilt, or use VESA mount

Other key features worth mentioning are the; OSD Sidekick software, Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, Dashboard, Crosshair, Timer, Counter, and Auto-Update functionality.

Gigabyte told us to expect the M27F and M27Q KVM gaming monitors to become available later this month or October. Pricing wasn't provided.