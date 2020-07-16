Iiyama launches G-Master GB3466WQSU Red Eagle monitor

Monitor maker Iiyama has launched an attractive new 34-inch ultra-wide monitor for gamers. The new Iiyama G-Master GB3466WQSU Red Eagle gaming monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology, for an "exceptional user experience when playing HDR games, movies and other content". This top tier FreeSync tag means that the monitor supports at least 120Hz, LFC, low latency in SDR and HDR, and support for HDR with colour and luminance certification.

Iiyama says that its choice of 1500R curvature 34-inch panel was done to match the curvature of the human eye. Other important specs of the panel chosen are that it is a VA type 8-bit LED backlit matte coated model, with 3400 x 1400 pixels. It supports a max refresh rate of 144Hz (low is 48Hz), 1ms MRPT response time, plus wide viewing angles. The max brightness of the screen is 400cd/m2 with static contrast ratio of 3000:1.

Pondering over the gaming features, the Adaptive Sync technology and low input latency form a good foundation in tandem with the panel chosen, for smooth and responsive gaming. Iiyama has crammed in the following technologies to make gaming better; OverDrive, Black Tuner, Blue Light Reducer, Predefined and Custom Gaming Modes (including FPS and strategy), HDR 400, LFC (low framerate compensation). You can twiddle with settings via Iiyama's joystick controller.

Moving on to connectivity and so on, the GB3466WQSU features HDMI x2 (max. 3440 x 1440 @100Hz), DisplayPort x2 (max. 3440 x 1440 @144Hz), a USB hub with 2x USB 3.0 out, supports HDCP and a headphone connector. Stereo 3W speakers (but it says 5W in a press release) are built in too, for convenience.

Iiyama supplies a stand with the GB3466WQSU with adjustments for height (110mm), and tilt (20° up; 5° down). A 100mm x 100m VESA mount is on the back if you want to use your own mount/stand.

The Iiyama G-Master GB3466WQSU Red Eagle gaming monitor can be found for pre-order in the UK for £430 or thereabouts. Availability is flagged for 24th July.