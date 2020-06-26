Philips launches 55-inch 120Hz 4K gaming monitor

Philips has launched a new gaming monitor that could be a good choice for a TV replacement for those that consume only digital services. The new 55-inch 4K Philips Momentum 558M1R ticks a lot of boxes in the visuals department and it back them up with its atmospheric Ambiglow tech, and powerful built-in sound from Bowers & Wilkins.

As the next gen consoles loom on the horizon TV vendors are looking to have some compelling choices ready, that will set-free the upcoming AMD Ryzen/RDNA 2 powered machines from Microsoft and Sony, offering features such as 4K, HDR, high (variable) refresh rates, low input lag, and more. Certainly LG and Samsung have a beady eye on the market but if you have had good experiences with Philips TVs and monitors the new Momentum 558M1R may appeal.

Key features of the Philips Momentum 558M1R are as follows:

Size: 55-inch diagonal

Panel type: VA with wide viewing angles, W-LED backlight, 3840 x 2160 pixels

Panel colour qualities: 1.07bn colours, DCI-P3 Coverage: 95%, NTSC 104%, sRGB 125%, Delta E of <2 (sRGB), DisplayHDR 1000 certified, up to 1200cd/m2 brightness and 4000:1 contrast ratio

Panel performance: FreeSync / Adaptive Sync refresh up to 120Hz at 4K, 4ms GtG response time, low input lag, low blue light, flicker-free display

Connectivity: DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 3, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2), headphone out

Audio: 40W (RMS) sound by Bowers & Wilkins, DTS, 20W sub, 2x 10W mid-high, 2x tweeters.

Convenience: PiP and PbP picture modes, SmartIUmage / gaming modes, VESA mount

Philips promotes the Momentum 558M1R quite heavily towards gaming but adds that it is a capable monitor for all sorts of computing applications. If you are fully cord-cut, you might also think of it as an attractive TV replacement. It comes with a TV remote, but it must be noted that it seems to lack any kind of TV tuning or Smart TV functionality - all the content displayed on it will be driven by your PC, console, STB, or similar DP/HDMI connected device.

The Philips Momentum 558M1R is due to be released in Europe this month with an MSRP of €1,299.