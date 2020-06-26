vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Philips launches 55-inch 120Hz 4K gaming monitor

by Mark Tyson on 26 June 2020, 12:41

Philips has launched a new gaming monitor that could be a good choice for a TV replacement for those that consume only digital services. The new 55-inch 4K Philips Momentum 558M1R ticks a lot of boxes in the visuals department and it back them up with its atmospheric Ambiglow tech, and powerful built-in sound from Bowers & Wilkins.

As the next gen consoles loom on the horizon TV vendors are looking to have some compelling choices ready, that will set-free the upcoming AMD Ryzen/RDNA 2 powered machines from Microsoft and Sony, offering features such as 4K, HDR, high (variable) refresh rates, low input lag, and more. Certainly LG and Samsung have a beady eye on the market but if you have had good experiences with Philips TVs and monitors the new Momentum 558M1R may appeal.

Key features of the Philips Momentum 558M1R are as follows:

  • Size: 55-inch diagonal
  • Panel type: VA with wide viewing angles, W-LED backlight, 3840 x 2160 pixels
  • Panel colour qualities: 1.07bn colours, DCI-P3 Coverage: 95%, NTSC 104%, sRGB 125%, Delta E of <2 (sRGB), DisplayHDR 1000 certified, up to 1200cd/m2 brightness and 4000:1 contrast ratio
  • Panel performance: FreeSync / Adaptive Sync refresh up to 120Hz at 4K, 4ms GtG response time, low input lag, low blue light, flicker-free display
  • Connectivity: DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 3, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2), headphone out
  • Audio: 40W (RMS) sound by Bowers & Wilkins, DTS, 20W sub, 2x 10W mid-high, 2x tweeters.
  • Convenience: PiP and PbP picture modes, SmartIUmage / gaming modes, VESA mount

Philips promotes the Momentum 558M1R quite heavily towards gaming but adds that it is a capable monitor for all sorts of computing applications. If you are fully cord-cut, you might also think of it as an attractive TV replacement. It comes with a TV remote, but it must be noted that it seems to lack any kind of TV tuning or Smart TV functionality - all the content displayed on it will be driven by your PC, console, STB, or similar DP/HDMI connected device.

The Philips Momentum 558M1R is due to be released in Europe this month with an MSRP of €1,299.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Posted by davidtb - Fri 26 Jun 2020 13:17
These were readily accessible on Google
Posted by plexabit - Fri 26 Jun 2020 14:19
Cheaper than expected. Most BFDs are $5k+.
Posted by syristix - Fri 26 Jun 2020 14:24
well cheap in my opinion - and it's got ambiglow (ambilight) a feature I love on one of the tv's in my house. Will look out for hands on reviews to see if it's actually any good
Posted by tinbin - Fri 26 Jun 2020 14:41
nice monitor does it have hdr? i dont see it in the specs hope it does for the price…

cheers
Posted by SUPERDUKE - Fri 26 Jun 2020 15:30
It mentions HDR1000 under key features so YES it's not the usual Mickey Mouse HDR400/600 you often get at that price point either. They might sell a few of these depending on what LG and Samsung can come up with.

tinbin
nice monitor does it have hdr? I don't see it in the specs hope it does for the price…

Cheers

