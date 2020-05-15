AOC has announced five new G2 gaming monitors

AOC has just launched another five monitors to join its G2 gaming monitor lineup. The new entrants consist of three curved panel designs, and two flat panels, and range from 23.8- to 31.5-inch in diagonal. Whichever you choose your gaming will benefit from a 3-side borderless monitor design, FreeSync with LFC, 240Hz refresh, and 0.5ms response times (1ms for the single 31.5-inch model).

Curved models

The new AOC G2 C27G2ZU, C27G2ZE and C32G2ZE are the new members of the G2 series sporting 1500R curved display panels. They have a lot of other specs in common too; they use FHD VA panels, with wide viewing angles of 178/178°, high contrast (3000:1), 300 nits max brightness, and a wide colour gamut (120 per cent sRGB, 89 per cent AdobeRGB, and 85 per cent NTSC). Remember they are all capable of 240Hz refresh and so on, as mentioned in the intro paragraph.

Flat screen models

AOC has introduced two flat screen G2 gaming monitors. The AOC G2 24G2ZU and 24G2ZE are both FHD 23.8-inch models and employ a TN type screen. Other key specs are the 170/160° viewing angles, max brightness of 350 nits, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 105 per cent sRGB coverage.

You might be wondering about the difference between the 24G2ZU and 24G2ZE (and the curved C27G2ZU, C27G2ZE monitors mentioned above). AOC uses the ZU and ZE suffixes to differentiate between 'Ultra' or 'Essential' versions. So these monitors use the same panels, but while the ZU has a fully height adjustable stand, 2x 2W speakers, and a 4-port USB 3.2 hub, the ZE models only come with a simple tilt adjustable stand - through they use a VESA mount so you can use an alternative mounting method.

Whichever you choose you get the gaming benefits from AOC gaming modes, as well as standard monitor features like Low Blue Light mode and Flicker-Free technology.

In an email to HEXUS, AOC said that the C27G2ZU is available in May 2020 with a RRP of £299 and the C27G2ZE will be available in June 2020 at an RRP of £279. Meanwhile, AOC's 24G2ZE, 24G2ZU, and C32G2ZE will be available in July 2020 at an RRP of £269, £289 and £329 respectively.