AOC updates G2 gaming monitor range with two new 27-inchers

AOC has written to HEXUS to announce two new 27-inch gaming monitors which will be added to its G2 gaming monitor range. Both the new monitors have quite a few key characteristics in common; VA panels, QHD 2560 x 1440p resolutions, max refresh rates of 144Hz (FreeSync support), 1ms MPRT, 3000:1 native contrast ratio and 120 per cent sRGB and 90 per cent AdobeRGB coverage. The curved CQ27G2U comes with an aggressively curved (1500R) screen for 'increased immersion'.

You can go to the respective product pages of the AOC Q27G2U and curved CQ27G2U via the links supplied. With the appeal of curved screens being rather Marmite-like, it is good that AOC is offering basically the same monitor in a choice of flat or 1500R forms. I've picked through the specs tables of the AOC Q27G2U and curved CQ27G2U to double check that this is the case. The only other difference between the monitors other than curvature and the impact this has on the physical size/shape of the monitor is that the curved version supports HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1 while the flat screen offers HDMI 1.4 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1.

AOC highlights the main attractions of the pair of new 27-inch monitors as below:

QHD resolution: QHD resolution is composed of 2560 x 1440 pixels, 1.7x as many pixels as Full HD (1080p), it thus offers a significant upgrade in detail.

144Hz refresh rate: Industry-proven high refresh rate for FPS (First Person Shooter), TPS (Third Person Shooter), racing and sim games.

1ms MPRT: Practically eliminates motion blur and shows a clear, sharp image in each frame.

AMD FreeSync support: Thanks to the variable refresh rate (VRR) technology with AMD FreeSync support, the panel’s refresh rate is matched with the game’s frames per second, eliminating stuttering caused by V-Sync, and tearing.

High native contrast ratio and vivid colours: The VA panels of these models deliver a high native contrast ratio of 3000:1 resulting in impressively deep blacks and vivid, intense colours.

Ergonomics: Both the CQ27G2U and Q27G2U are equipped with the G2 series' elegant and practical stand. It offers 130 mm height adjustment in addition to tilt, swivel and pivot options. You can remove the stand and use your own mounting system based upon the VESA 100x100 standard.

Flexibility: A built-in USB 3.0 hub with four ports (one with quick charging) enables users to connect their keyboard, mouse, webcam, or simply any USB peripherals, but also to charge their smartphone or other devices. Cable management is built into the stand.

If you are interested in the AOC Q27G2U and curved CQ27G2U, AOC tells us that the flat screen model will become available this month priced at £279. If you prefer the curved design you will have to wait until February, and save up another tenner, the RRP is £289. Whichever you choose, you will get a 3 year guarantee.