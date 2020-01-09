Gigabyte shows off trio of VRR gaming monitors

Gigabyte has a trio of new gaming monitors on show at CES 2020 and they span quite a range of features. The simply named Gigabyte G27F, G27QC, and G32QC give away their diagonal size, resolution and curvature in their names but there is a lot more info worth checking out with regard to this new range.

Affordability

Starting at the lowest-end, the Gigabyte G27F is a flat screen 27-incher. It offers an FHD resolution which is acceptable to some at this size but it excels in other areas to make up for that. Specifically the panel can deliver an image refresh rate of up to 144Hz (with FreeSync / G-Sync Compatible), and 1ms response time.

Gigabyte doesn't state the panel type but it looks like it offers wide viewing angles, and good colour reproduction supporting 120 per cent sRGB. A big attraction of the G27F is said to be the price but it wasn't divulged…

Going curvy and QHD

Moving along to the Gigabyte G27QC, again we have a 27-inch screen but this one offers a QHD resolution. Its 'C' suffix indicates that it is curved - courtesy of one of Samsung's new R1500 panels. Key attractions of the G27QC for gamers are that it offers a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and 1ms response time. VRR is supported on modern AMD and Nvidia hardware, specifically FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatibility.

Other key specs of the G27QC are its 90 per cent DCI-P3 and HDR ready imagery. Like the G27F it includes built-in 2x 2W stereo speakers.

Bigger with KVM+

Last but not least we have the Gigabyte G32QC which shares many of the key specs of the G27QC but in a larger 32-inch diagonal size. While its colour reproduction is said to be the same as the smaller model this monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 and supports FreeSync Premium Pro.

The official CES 2020 video embedded above Gigabyte Product Manager, Benny Shieh, informs us that the top of the range G32QC adds KVM+ functionality. This might be a major attraction, depending on your computing habits, as it opens up big screen and PC keyboard and mouse control to a wide range of USB Type-C connected devices - including laptops, smartphones, or even the new Apple iPad Pro.

KVM+ with smartphone

Gaming features adopted from Aorus

Gigabyte will leverage some of its premium Aorus gaming tech in this new trio, namely Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer and GameAssist. It is promised that further updates will be delivered to these monitors via Gigabyte Auto-Update. All the monitors are sched#uled for release in Q1.