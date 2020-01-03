Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 13 features FHD QLED display

Samsung has revealed the new Galaxy Book Flex α 13 as part of its quest to deliver 'seamless computing'. From that statement alone you will already know that this is a 13-inch convertible laptop, but it has some other attractions that make it stand out from the crowded 2-in-1 field.

Perhaps they key attractions of the new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex α 13 are its display, modern processor, great battery life, thin and light and construction qualities, and that Samsung is selling it at a reasonable price.

The 13-inch display that Samsung has selected for this Wintel convertible is a modern QLED type panel. It boasts a billion colours, brightness levels of up to 600nits, vibrant colours, wide viewing angles and an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). Samsung doesn't provide any colour standard metrics at this time but vaguely adds that the screen delivers "100 per cent colour volume".

As a convertible you will perhaps sometimes use the Flex α as a tablet, so it comes with a touch screen. For greater control and accuracy you can use Samsung's Active Pen, however this is an optional accessory.

Inside Samsung has chosen to power this convertible with a 10th Gen Intel Core processor. No specific processor is mentioned, so perhaps you can choose at the point of sale. There are 8/12GB RAM options, and 256/512/1TB NVMe SSD configuration choices too.

The above hardware should provide a capable mobile computing platform for everyday productivity and content consumption. Increasing the Galaxy Book Flex α 13's attractiveness for carrying around is its sleek aluminium build, at just 13.9mm thick, and weighing 1.19kg. Furthermore, the 17.5-hour battery life should give you a very full days use while on the road. Fast charging is included too.

Other features I like to see on modern laptops are present; a backlit keyboard, USB C port, and full sized HDMI socket, however it doesn't have an Ethernet jack. Check out the full tech specs in the table below.

Last but not least, Samsung says that configurations of the Galaxy Book Flex α 13 will be available from $829.99 in the US, starting in H1 this year. It seems to be a competitive price, depending upon the exact processor, but remember you will have to pay extra for the Active Pen if you want it.