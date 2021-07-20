AMD Radeon RX 6600/XT graphics cards tipped to launch on 11 Aug

Earlier in the month, HEXUS reported upon a cluster of rumours regarding the launch time for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. Various YouTubers, Twitterers and similar were pointing towards August as the month we will finally get a mainstream/midrange RNDA 2 graphics card launched. The claims were backed up by a contemporaneous South Korean electronics industry regulatory filing and photo of a PC Partner made product. Previously we have seen signs of RX 6600 / XT graphics cards being prepared by the likes of ASRock, Gigabyte, and PowerColor.

According to a news piece posted by Fudzilla on Monday, the happy day for would-be Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 buyers will be Wednesday, 11th August. On this date, its sources have indicated that the pair of new graphics cards will go official.

So, what is a Radeon RX 6600 / XT, and how does its spec compare to the GPUs we already know? The table below sums up the existing line-up's key specs, and gives an indication of what is expected to arrive.

RX 6900 XT RX 6800 XT RX 6800 RX 6700 XT RX 6600 XT RX 6600 CUs /SPs 80 / 5120 72 / 4608 60 / 3840 40 / 2560 32/2048 28/1792 Game Frequency (MHz) 2015 2015 1815 2424 2500+? 2500+? Memory size (GB)(GDDR6) 16 16 16 12 8 8 and 4 Infinity cache (MB) 128 128 128 96 32 32 TDP (W) 300 300 250 230 ? ? Launch date Dec 2020 Nov 2020 Nov 2020 Mar 2021 11 Aug 2021? 11 Aug 2021? MSRP (USD) 999 649 579 479 ? ?

Fudzilla has some other interesting RX 6600 / XT news nuggets from its sources. Probably the most positive thing in the report is the assertion that there "will be plenty of cards to go around," which is highlighted twice by the reporter. We have seen regulatory 'leaks' from various AMD partners, and it is further suggested that there will be ample choice of partner designs "from day one".

The source doesn't have any indications of MSRPs for the new twosome, though. It is hoped that the recent downturn trend in GPU pricing will mean that AMD and partners aren't too tempted to go for high MSRPs, and also that a bountiful supply will mean scalpers will only waste their ammo. These new cards should have little or no appeal to crypto miners.

Looking at the expected specs, what do HEXUS readers think would be fair MSRPs?