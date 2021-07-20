vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

AMD Radeon RX 6600/XT graphics cards tipped to launch on 11 Aug

by Mark Tyson on 20 July 2021, 11:11

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaequw

Add to My Vault: x

Earlier in the month, HEXUS reported upon a cluster of rumours regarding the launch time for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT. Various YouTubers, Twitterers and similar were pointing towards August as the month we will finally get a mainstream/midrange RNDA 2 graphics card launched. The claims were backed up by a contemporaneous South Korean electronics industry regulatory filing and photo of a PC Partner made product. Previously we have seen signs of RX 6600 / XT graphics cards being prepared by the likes of ASRock, Gigabyte, and PowerColor.

According to a news piece posted by Fudzilla on Monday, the happy day for would-be Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 buyers will be Wednesday, 11th August. On this date, its sources have indicated that the pair of new graphics cards will go official.

So, what is a Radeon RX 6600 / XT, and how does its spec compare to the GPUs we already know? The table below sums up the existing line-up's key specs, and gives an indication of what is expected to arrive.

 

RX 6900 XT

RX 6800 XT

RX 6800

RX 6700 XT

RX 6600 XT

RX 6600

CUs /SPs

80 / 5120

72 / 4608

60 / 3840

40 / 2560

32/2048

28/1792

Game Frequency (MHz)

2015

2015

1815

2424

2500+?

2500+?

Memory size (GB)(GDDR6)

16

16

16

12

8

8 and 4

Infinity cache (MB)

128

128

128

96

32

32

TDP (W)

300

300

250

230

?

?

Launch date

Dec 2020

Nov 2020

Nov 2020

Mar 2021

11 Aug 2021?

11 Aug 2021?

MSRP (USD)

999

649

579

479

?

?

 

Fudzilla has some other interesting RX 6600 / XT news nuggets from its sources. Probably the most positive thing in the report is the assertion that there "will be plenty of cards to go around," which is highlighted twice by the reporter. We have seen regulatory 'leaks' from various AMD partners, and it is further suggested that there will be ample choice of partner designs "from day one".

The source doesn't have any indications of MSRPs for the new twosome, though. It is hoped that the recent downturn trend in GPU pricing will mean that AMD and partners aren't too tempted to go for high MSRPs, and also that a bountiful supply will mean scalpers will only waste their ammo. These new cards should have little or no appeal to crypto miners.

Looking at the expected specs, what do HEXUS readers think would be fair MSRPs?

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 20 Jul 2021 11:35
At what price though?? There are plenty of RX6700XT GPUs,etc available but at massively over the RRP,which itself wasn't that great.
Posted by ohmaheid - Tue 20 Jul 2021 13:03
CAT-THE-FIFTH
At what price though?? There are plenty of RX6700XT GPUs,etc available but at massively over the RRP,which itself wasn't that great.

Yes. Although better availability will (should) eventually drive pricing down to levels that aren't insane. Then there is of course the Chinese crackdown on vapour-coin that should help the second-hand market.
I fear however that the manufacturers will use the scarcity/pandemic/scalping excuse as a permanent price-hike across the board.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Tue 20 Jul 2021 13:45
ohmaheid
Then there is of course the Chinese crackdown on vapour-coin that should help the second-hand market.

From the reports of GPUs being bought straight out the factory in China before we have a sniff at them, I am hoping a lack of Chinese GPU mining will help the new market come back to normality.
Posted by Corky34 - Tue 20 Jul 2021 14:50
Going off what CAT-THE-FIFTH tipped me of to a few weeks ago (iirc) I'm expecting 3060 levels of performance for £379. Not what i wanted as I'm after 3060 Ti levels of performance (decent 1440p gaming performance), hopefully “plenty of cards to go around,” will put downward pressure on prices of higher up cards (there's actually stock of some cards now, still silly prices though).
Posted by badass - Tue 20 Jul 2021 17:39
Corky34
Going off what CAT-THE-FIFTH tipped me of to a few weeks ago (iirc) I'm expecting 3060 levels of performance for £379. Not what i wanted as I'm after 3060 Ti levels of performance (decent 1440p gaming performance), hopefully “plenty of cards to go around,” will put downward pressure on prices of higher up cards (there's actually stock of some cards now, still silly prices though).

Funny how £379 doesn't sound as expensive as it did this time last year!

Still, nearly £400 for a fricking mid range graphics card! :o

For reference, an RX 480 was £230 at launch and had the same die size. I appreciate that 7nm is pricier than 14nm but the jump from £130 to £230 for mid range took 15 years!

SEE NEWER »