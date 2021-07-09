vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT tipped for August launch

by Mark Tyson on 9 July 2021, 10:11

The multiple leaks and intensified rumours regarding the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT desktop graphics cards are nearing their logical conclusion – release. According to Tech YouTubers like CoreTeks, and Moore's Law is Dead (via VideoCardz) these most accessibly priced members of the RDNA 2 family thus far will be released in August. Further weight is added to these rumours by Twitter leakster Harukaze5719, which shared a link to the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT appearing in a South Korean electronics industry regulatory filing, and pricing a nice photo of what appears to be the associated PC Partner product.

For reasons unknown, all the above evidence is pointing specifically at an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, but no 'RX 6600' has been mentioned by these latest info spills. However, earlier this week, we reported on the spotting of both the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 in PowerColor's product category structure.

Starting with the Korean RRA filing, we can see that PC Partner has registered an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, E449. A close-up picture of this graphics card, showing this model indicator, is reproduced above. In case you might be wondering about the PC Partner brand, it is the Hong Kong based parent company of the likes of Inno3D, Manli and Zotac. For a PC build in the early 2000s, I remember buying a PC Partner branded motherboard at a computer fair.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is expected to be based around the Navi 23 GPU with 2048 SPs, 8GB GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus, and 32MB of Infinity Cache. Like its bigger brothers, we are expecting very high GPU clocks, boosting beyond 2.5GHz. In performance, it should be consistently faster than the previous gen RX 5700 XT, as well as the old GeForce GTX 1080 Ti flagship from the green team.

Pricing is tipped to be officially set at US$399, but actually seeing products arrive with a price sticker close to that level depends a lot on supplies and so on. The current street price of the RX 6700 XT is much higher than its $479 RRP (models are priced at £700+ in the UK).

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Posted by Percy1983 - Fri 09 Jul 2021 10:31
Sounds interesting but will probably be made on Unobtainium.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 09 Jul 2021 12:10
It will be barely better than a RX5700XT,GTX1080TI or RTX3060 if the rumours are right. The RX5700 and RX5600XT were consistently under £300 many times during their lifespans,and the RX5700XT was also under £400 many time. A mate of mine managed to get the reference model for under £350 at launch in 2019.



$399 would equate to £350 with VAT added,and since AMD has no FE equivalent its most likely even without mining it will be at least £400 after launch day.

An RTX3060TI is significantly faster,and at least some can get it for under £400 due to the Founders Edition. The RTX3060 has a much lower RPP,and is barely slower,has more VRAM,better RT,significantly more memory bandwidth,etc. I even saw one(which sold out) at under £350 recently.