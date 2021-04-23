Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU poses for photos

Nvidia is preparing to launch the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU in May, according to several sources talking to leak loving website VideoCardz. With the time to launch narrowing we are seeing more leaks and spills about this high-end consumer graphics card and the VideoCardz report offers a bumper harvest including; one of the first die shots, some ETH mining performance tests, and a GPU-Z screenshot revealing some key specs.

Above you can see the GA102-225-A1 GPU which you wouldn't normally see on your graphics card unless you repast or replace the stock cooler. This GPU sits comfortably between the one featured in the RTX 3090 and the 3080, with the CUDA core count close to the former and the memory allocation nearer the latter. Thankfully its MSRP is also much nearer the RTX 3080 – but as you must be used to by now, it will be a feat if you manage to secure one of these graphics cards next month.

A partially obscured GPU-Z screenshot is provided by VideoCardz confirming some key specs of the GA102-225 GPU / RTX 3080 Ti. Above you can see that the upcoming graphics card offers 10,240 CUDA cores, with GPU clock speeds set as base: 1,365MHz, and boost: 1,665MHz here. Additionally, there is 12GB of GDDR6X memory running at 1,188MHz on a 384-bit bus – providing the same 19Gbps as the RTX 3080.

A bit of ETH mining was done on the sample, and you can see the card mustered an impressive 118.9Mh/s. The mining app reveals that some mining optimizations have been done. The source ponders whether this is a qualification sample under test - on which Nvidia hasn't implemented the crypto limiter. Nvidia is supposed to be revamping the crypto-nerf tech it uses in a refresh of all Ampere cards, as well as ensuring ResizableBAR support.