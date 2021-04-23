vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU poses for photos

by Mark Tyson on 23 April 2021, 10:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqii

Add to My Vault: x

Nvidia is preparing to launch the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU in May, according to several sources talking to leak loving website VideoCardz. With the time to launch narrowing we are seeing more leaks and spills about this high-end consumer graphics card and the VideoCardz report offers a bumper harvest including; one of the first die shots, some ETH mining performance tests, and a GPU-Z screenshot revealing some key specs.

Above you can see the GA102-225-A1 GPU which you wouldn't normally see on your graphics card unless you repast or replace the stock cooler. This GPU sits comfortably between the one featured in the RTX 3090 and the 3080, with the CUDA core count close to the former and the memory allocation nearer the latter. Thankfully its MSRP is also much nearer the RTX 3080 – but as you must be used to by now, it will be a feat if you manage to secure one of these graphics cards next month.

A partially obscured GPU-Z screenshot is provided by VideoCardz confirming some key specs of the GA102-225 GPU / RTX 3080 Ti. Above you can see that the upcoming graphics card offers 10,240 CUDA cores, with GPU clock speeds set as base: 1,365MHz, and boost: 1,665MHz here. Additionally, there is 12GB of GDDR6X memory running at 1,188MHz on a 384-bit bus – providing the same 19Gbps as the RTX 3080.

A bit of ETH mining was done on the sample, and you can see the card mustered an impressive 118.9Mh/s. The mining app reveals that some mining optimizations have been done. The source ponders whether this is a qualification sample under test - on which Nvidia hasn't implemented the crypto limiter. Nvidia is supposed to be revamping the crypto-nerf tech it uses in a refresh of all Ampere cards, as well as ensuring ResizableBAR support.

HEXUS Forums :: 7 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Fri 23 Apr 2021 10:20
So, same bit bus as the 3090, not that many less CUDA cores, how many tensor I wonder?
Wonder if this will be an AIB card only.
Wonder if its made from 3090'ss that didn't make the cut.
Wonder if its still on Samsungs 8nm.
Posted by kompukare - Fri 23 Apr 2021 10:48
'[GSV
Trig;4290530']So, same bit bus as the 3090, not that many less CUDA cores, how many tensor I wonder?
Wonder if this will be an AIB card only.
Wonder if its made from 3090'ss that didn't make the cut.
Wonder if its still on Samsungs 8nm.

A port to TSMC would probably take 12 months, so I'd be nearly 100% sure it is.
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Fri 23 Apr 2021 11:14
Yeah I'd expect it to be Samsung still.
I also expect it to be AIB only and to be launched (on paper) at somewhere between the £1000 and the 3090FE's £1399 price, but then to moon once its actually in peoples hands.

Given how close the 3080 was to the 3090, this will really close that gap and I wonder if a few tweaks will see it eat the 3090 in all but those things that actually need the extra RAM of the 3090..
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Fri 23 Apr 2021 11:49
'[GSV
Trig;4290530']So, same bit bus as the 3090, not that many less CUDA cores,

Sounds ideal for mining ;)
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 23 Apr 2021 12:05
It's a rather daft card for them to release really isn't it. They can't make their current cards fast enough, so they decide to release yet another SKU that they know they also can't make fast enough, further increasing demand and constraining supply etc.

Crazy timing..really don't get why they don't just abandon this one and leave it until next year. They don't even need to release a 12GB card to fight back against AMD - they already have the superior or equal product (choose depending on whether you care about DXR) for gamers (who don't currently need 12gb, and certainly don't need 16 or 24gb of memory).

Ah well. Will be interesting to see what the scalpers charge for these..given a 3080 is about £1500, a 3090 is £2500…maybe £2k?

SEE NEWER »