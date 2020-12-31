vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Gigabyte is the latest Nvidia partner to leak RTX 3080 Ti info

by Mark Tyson on 31 December 2020, 12:11

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Gigabyte (TPE:2376)

It now looks almost certain that Nvidia will take the wraps off some new members of the GeForce Ampere family at its upcoming CES 2021 presentation. Nvidia will begin its GeForce RTX: Game On special event at 9am PST (5pm UK) on the 12th January. As well as new desktop cards it is expected to use the show to announce GeForce RTX 30 mobile GPUs – which will lead to lots of gaming laptop refresh models emerging at CES.

Earlier this week we reported on Asus official product support pages which included links for yet-to-be-announced graphics cards like the ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti 20G Gaming, and ROG Strix RTX 3060 12G Gaming. Those were just the latest leaks about these products – but from the most reputable source thus far – from an Nvidia AIB partner.

Yesterday the EEC online database added an entry from another popular AIB, Gigabyte. This popular Taiwanese computers and components maker has lined up an incredible range of new graphics cards, according to the listing. It has trademarked a total of 13x GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB and 6x RTX 3060 12GB models, as well as some new variants of GPUs that we already know about. I've tabulated the completely new entrants below:

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB

GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
  • GV-N308TAORUS X W-20GD
  • GV-N308TAORUS X WB-20GD
  • GV-N308TAORUS X-20GD
  • GV-N308TAORUS M-20GD
  • GV-N308TGAMING OC-20GD
  • GV-N308TVISION OC-20GD
  • GV-N308TEAGLE OC-20GD
  • GV-N308TTURBO-20GD
  • GV-N308TAORUS-20GD
  • GV-N308TGAMING-20GD
  • GV-N308TEAGLE-20GD
  • GV-N308TVISION-20GD
  • GV-N308TTURBO OC-20GD
  • GV-N3060GAMING OC-12GD
  • GV-N3060EAGLE OC-12GD
  • GV-N3060EAGLE-12GD
  • GV-N3060VISION OC-12GD
  • GV-N3060VISION-12GD
  • GV-N3060GAMING-12GD

 

There are a lot of variants of the RTX 3080 Ti 20GB, so perhaps Gigabyte expects it to be a popular choice among consumers, eventually. The above tabulated cards could be a good choice if you are looking to ensure your investment has a longer lifespan, thanks to their ample VRAM allocations. Picking through the listing I didn't spot any of the other recently rumoured GeForce Ampere GPUs, like an RTX 3060 with 6GB of VRAM, any RTX 3070 Ti, or any 3050 products.

UPDATE:

Just ahead of publishing it has come to my attention (via news@tip.com, via VideoCardz) that Lenovo has prepared some Legion PC desktop gaming computers with configurations including the following GPUs: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB, RTX 3050 Ti (6GB), and RTX 3050 (4GB).

See more at the currently live Lenovo Legion R5 28IMB05 Platform configuration page.

HEXUS Forums :: 8 Comments

Posted by Essexboy - Thu 31 Dec 2020 13:10
We might be waiting a while for these :heckle:
Posted by Euphonium - Thu 31 Dec 2020 13:17
Wake me when these cards are widely available at MRSP. Until that happens it doesn'r matter how good they are.
Posted by smargh - Thu 31 Dec 2020 15:01
Typo: “2080” table header.
Posted by LSG501 - Thu 31 Dec 2020 15:13
We all kind of knew the 3080ti was coming at some point….that isn't what we want to know, it's if they'll actually have enough stock of any of the rtx3000 series so we can buy them without the price gouging going on.
Posted by Solex - Thu 31 Dec 2020 16:51
I bet these cards will be out of stock (due to botters) as soon as it gets released.

