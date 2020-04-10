vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
EVGA intros GeForce RTX 2080 (and 2070) Super KO editions

by Mark Tyson on 10 April 2020, 12:11

Tags: EVGA, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EVGA has come back to the ring for round two, attempting to floor customers with knock out value. It made an impact with its EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO edition back at CES 2020, now it is following up with a one-two featuring the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2083-KR, and the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2072-KR.

Like the original KO model, the new pairing are designed by EVGA to offer reference beating performance at reference beating prices. Furthermore, they undercut EVGA's previous lowest rung product range - the Black series. Whichever of these double slot cards you choose you will still get and benefit from an EVGA designed double fan cooler with iCX2 technology and advanced overclocking features with the all new EVGA Precision X1 software.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming

Specifications

Boost Clock: 1815 MHz

Memory Clock: 15500 MHz Effective

CUDA Cores: 3072

Bus Type: PCIe 3.0

Memory Detail: 8192MB GDDR6

Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit

Memory Bandwidth: 496 GB/s

DisplayPort 1.4 x3, HDMI 2.0b

Dimensions

Height: 4.38 in - 111.15 mm

Length: 10.62 in - 269.83 mm

Width: Dual Slot

Specifications

Boost Clock: 1770 MHz

Memory Clock: 14000 MHz Effective

CUDA Cores: 2560

Bus Type: PCIe 3.0

Memory Detail: 8192MB GDDR6

Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit

Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/s

DisplayPort 1.4 x3, HDMI 2.0b

Dimensions

Height: 4.38 in - 111.15 mm

Length: 10.62 in - 269.83 mm

Width: Dual Slot

 

EVGA must have snipped one or two features to bring the pricing down to the lowest levels yet. Immediately evident is that these cards eschew a backplate. Looking closer the cooling shroud and heatsink block beneath might be a bit less substantial than higher-spec cards available. Nevertheless, EVGA is happy enough with its quality to stick a three year warranty on these new KO cards.

At the time of writing the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2083-KR is advertised at US$699 but there is a wait list for stock arriving. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2072-KR is listed at US$499 with a max order of two per household.

HEXUS Forums :: 5 Comments

Posted by ohmaheid - Fri 10 Apr 2020 12:15
Looks like Nvidia are clearing out the stock surplus, getting ready to fleece us all over again with 3*** series GPU's.
Posted by QuorTek - Fri 10 Apr 2020 13:00
Unless really need, then it would be stupid to buy anything before the new consoles comes out…. whether if Red or Green go all out for RTX and the likes… we don't really know if it is going to be a main future for games with the next generation consoles for good.

Going to build a crazy system next year around this time, so we will see what they can come up with in respond.
Posted by LSG501 - Fri 10 Apr 2020 13:39
Pricing doesn't seem too bad but lets be honest that doesn't bode well for the next gen stuff…. not that I'd be buying any gpu right now unless I had a hardware failure
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Fri 10 Apr 2020 14:07
You can get the 2070 Super for about £480 right now:

https://www.overclockers.co.uk/pc-components/graphics-cards/nvidia/geforce-rtx-2070-super?ckMin=47999&ckMax=47999&ckTab=0&sSort=2

$500 currently translates to £400, when you add tax that comes to £480. Can't see these coming in less than what you can already pay for a 2070 Super, so what's the point? I'd just go Zotac and get a 5 year warranty.
Posted by Tunnah - Fri 10 Apr 2020 17:12
My mate just bought a 2080 SUPER last bloody week for a few hundred more. To tell him or not..