EVGA intros GeForce RTX 2080 (and 2070) Super KO editions

EVGA has come back to the ring for round two, attempting to floor customers with knock out value. It made an impact with its EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO edition back at CES 2020, now it is following up with a one-two featuring the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2083-KR, and the EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2072-KR.

Like the original KO model, the new pairing are designed by EVGA to offer reference beating performance at reference beating prices. Furthermore, they undercut EVGA's previous lowest rung product range - the Black series. Whichever of these double slot cards you choose you will still get and benefit from an EVGA designed double fan cooler with iCX2 technology and advanced overclocking features with the all new EVGA Precision X1 software.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming Specifications Boost Clock: 1815 MHz Memory Clock: 15500 MHz Effective CUDA Cores: 3072 Bus Type: PCIe 3.0 Memory Detail: 8192MB GDDR6 Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit Memory Bandwidth: 496 GB/s DisplayPort 1.4 x3, HDMI 2.0b Dimensions Height: 4.38 in - 111.15 mm Length: 10.62 in - 269.83 mm Width: Dual Slot Specifications Boost Clock: 1770 MHz Memory Clock: 14000 MHz Effective CUDA Cores: 2560 Bus Type: PCIe 3.0 Memory Detail: 8192MB GDDR6 Memory Bit Width: 256 Bit Memory Bandwidth: 448 GB/s DisplayPort 1.4 x3, HDMI 2.0b Dimensions Height: 4.38 in - 111.15 mm Length: 10.62 in - 269.83 mm Width: Dual Slot

EVGA must have snipped one or two features to bring the pricing down to the lowest levels yet. Immediately evident is that these cards eschew a backplate. Looking closer the cooling shroud and heatsink block beneath might be a bit less substantial than higher-spec cards available. Nevertheless, EVGA is happy enough with its quality to stick a three year warranty on these new KO cards.

At the time of writing the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2083-KR is advertised at US$699 but there is a wait list for stock arriving. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Super KO Gaming 08G-P4-2072-KR is listed at US$499 with a max order of two per household.