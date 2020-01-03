vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
It's EPIC GIVEAWAY TIME! NEW PRIZE EVERYDAY! [x]
facebook rss twitter

Nvidia Ampere GPU tipped to deliver 50pc performance gain

by Mark Tyson on 3 January 2020, 13:31

Tags: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaehc4

Add to My Vault: x

As we ready for an exciting week ahead, with all the new products and announcements lined up for CES 2020, there are still plenty of things to get excited about arriving later in 2020. Later this year, for example, Nvidia is set to unveil its new Ampere GPU architecture, and we will get to see the possibilities offered by the second generation of GeForce RTX graphics cards. The Taipei Times has just published a report on this upcoming event and it sounds like Ampere will leave PC gamers and enthusiasts eager for the release of products based upon Nvidia's newest GPUs.

The Taipei Times report contains a couple of claims that you might want to digest with a pinch of salt or two. The two main claims are bullet pointed below, for clarity:

  • Ampere will deliver a 50 per cent increase in graphics performance,
  • Ampere will deliver the performance uplift noted above while halving power consumption.

Quite often with new CPU and GPU architectures we hear about there being a device designer choice whether to enable a big boost in performance, go all-in for efficiency, or deliver a product which balances these attractions. From the referenced report, it sounds like Nvidia's Ampere GPU can deliver in spades with regard to both metrics, simultaneously.

The Taipei Times report stems from information supplied to investors by Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co., based in Taipei. By all accounts Yuanta looks like a heavyweight brokerage and investment banking company. While the investor note mentioned the Nvidia Ampere GPU performance and efficiency upgrades as above, it did so with a view to the knock-on effects felt by local PCs and component companies like Asus, Gigabyte and MSI. Obviously these companies will benefit to a greater degree if Nvidia really pulls out a sizable upgrade as it moves to 7nm GPUs. PC gamers and enthusiasts would definitely welcome such an upgrade, if pricing is attractive.

Unfortunately we don't have any further info or sources with regard to expected Ampere performance/efficiency uplifts. We will have to wait for GTC in March for something solid to digest according to the Twitter grapevine. Remember, if the 50 per cent uplift is actually correct it might refer to some narrow metric like an improvement in raytracing performance. Companies always highlight the biggest and best improvements between generations, of course, that is the nature of the business.

HEXUS Forums :: 13 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by ksdp37 - Fri 03 Jan 2020 13:47
50% gain in 4k gaming performance I hope. Seeing that the latest 20x series already give more than enough frames at 1080p and 1440p, would really like to see the new architecture focus on gains at higher resolutions tbh.

I bet the price would cost more than your average kidney would be worth ;)
Posted by Percy1983 - Fri 03 Jan 2020 14:08
50% performance increase equals 100% price increase.
Posted by Zhaoman - Fri 03 Jan 2020 14:15
GPU performance has been pretty stagnant for years now and if I am being really cynical it seems like it's only because of the competition from AMD recently that has kicked things into a slightly higher gear finally. If AMD don't bring something good next year though then I imagine there will be little incentive for nVidia to drop prices even with these new GPUs - they will simply slot into an even higher price tier like the RTX series did when they launched.

I don't want to sound too old but it would be nice if we got a 50% increase in performance at every price point with these new GPUs next year but that kind of progress/lack of price gouging is long gone.
Posted by SlickR - Fri 03 Jan 2020 14:16
50% faster performance and 50% lower power consumption? This report is bullocks. Its probably going to be 30-35% performance increase at the same power consumption and similar prices.

I hope its 50% performance improvement, I hope its at current prices, meaning we get RTX 2060 performance for $170-180, but I know that is not realistic and won't happen. That is just some kindergarten thinking.
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Fri 03 Jan 2020 14:18
Based on “3080”, my guess….

40% performance increase (so it just edges out the 2080 Ti)
30% efficiency increase (30% less power draw)
$799 / £749 launch price (same as 2080, so they can argue it offers “incredible value”)
With availability in late April / early May

SEE NEWER »