Geekbench leaks raise hopes for Samsung Exynos 2100

Over recent smartphone generations users have tended to prefer Qualcomm rather than Samsung SoCs as the US-based firm's Kryo cores and Adreno graphics have a better reputation for performance and efficiency. A heavyweight tech corporation like Samsung doesn't appreciate being cast into shadow, however, and it is starting to look like it will manage a comeback – it might even steal the performance crown in 2021.

Samsung's Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra will come packing either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung's own Exynos 2100 SoC, depending upon your region (or not if you are willing to import). These flagships are expected to land at or around CES 2021, so we should know all about them in mid-January. Last week Samsung's Twitter account teased that "Exynos is back," with a completely new SoC being unveiled on 12th January 2021, possibly a day or two ahead of the smartphones.

The rumoured key CPU specs of the Samsung Exynos 2100 are as follows:

Eight CPU cores

One CPU core runs at up to 2.9GHz. the three other performance cores at up to 2.8GHz

Four smaller efficiency cores run at up to 2.4GHz

Within the SoC there is also an integrated 5G modem, but that's all we know for now. I'm looking forward to GPU details (AMD Radeon?), info about the other co-processors, and process technology details on 12th January.

Geekbench comparisons

A few hours ago there were some leaks of purported Samsung Exynos 2100 being run through Geekbench. These are the latest results for the Exynos 2100 and, as NotebookCheck reports, they seem to be an improvement on earlier sightings – perhaps as the firmware/drivers are tweaked ahead of release.

Ice Universe's newest Geekbench spotting has the Exynos 2100 achieving 1,089 / 3,963 in single/multi threaded tests in the benchmark. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 isn't as yet available in any shipping device but the firm has shared the following scores for the upcoming flagship SoC; 1,135 / 3,794 in single/multi threaded tests. Things are looking pretty close, and it will be very interesting to see the official details from Samsung, followed by third party assessments and comparisons, early next year.