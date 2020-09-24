AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AoTS benchmark and details surface

A benchmark run which appears to feature the unannounced AMD Ryzen 7 5700U has been surfaced by Twitter tech detective Tum Apisak. The run was from the Ashes of The Singularity (AoTS) Escalation benchmark and Tum reckons it shows the new AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is about a third faster than the Ryzen 7 4700U in this benchmark.

The AMD Ryzen 4000 series APUs are also known as Renoir APUs, but it isn't certain whether these new Ryzen 5000 Series APUs will be codenamed Lucienne or Cezanne. According to VideoCardz, which looks into the etymology of the choice, a Lucinenne 5000 series APU will be Zen 2 based, while a Cezanne 5000 series APU will be Zen 3 based. In the SiSoft Sandra screenshot above you will see Lucinenne indicated by the 'LCN' abbreviation.

click to zoom image

It is a shame if AMD creates a confusing set of offerings with its Ryzen 5000 series but there is a ray of hope that Lucinenne may be a Google Chromebook exclusive. In the Tum Apisak sourced screenshots you can see that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U features 8C/16T (and upgrade over the 8C/8T of the 4700U) and was tested in a system with 16GB of RAM with graphics set at Low, at 1080p.

So, how does the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U perform in the AoTS benchmark? In the AoTS benchmark (Vulkan), at Low_1080p it scores 1600, which is a third faster than a couple of samples of the Ryzen 7 4800U that Tum pulled out of the database. HEXUS recently reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U based Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, for further reference.

It is thought that the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U may not be the only Lucinenne part, but that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U APUs either side of it in the product stack will be Cezanne parts (with Zen 3 CPU cores). I advise taking a pinch of salt with the above emergent AMD Lucienne / Cezanne plans.

Back in August HEXUS reported on the first AMD Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) APUs spotted in SiSoft Sandra benchmarks.