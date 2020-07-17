Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU tested in Geekbench

The AMD Ryzen 4000-series (Renoir) desktop APUs seem to have been a long time coming but some more leaked tests have emerged showing their potential. Yesterday Tum Apisak shared two Geekbench 5 links comparing the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU against the Apple Silicon processor.

I've searched through the database for more appropriate comparisons and it seems that the yet to be launched Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU performance is very much the same as the Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 (Matisse) in single/multi core compute tests. The perhaps more familiar AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, is very similar in single core tests but about 10 per cent faster in multi-core.

As well as bringing Zen 2 cores to Ryzen desktop APUs the new Renoir chips will double the maximum cores/threads available. Yes, the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU seems very similar to the Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 or Ryzen 7 3700X with 8C/16T plus a base/boost of 3.6/4.4GHz, and TDP of 65W. However, the Matisse parts have significantly larger L3 caches (32MB vs 8MB) and their power budget isn't eaten into by any onboard graphics.

Compact systems makers and those who simply don't need discrete graphics might find the new Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU and its brethren appeal. Onboard is a 7nm Vega iGPU, with 8CUs in this case, running at 2.1GHz.

Pricing of the new Renoir desktops APUs will be key considering the performance on offer. Currently the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, for example, is available in the UK for a smidgeon under £300. How will AMD price position the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G desktop APU and similar (like non-Pro versions) in order not to cannibalise its CPU sales? Perhaps this factor is one of the main ones influencing the staggered CPU-APU cadence.

For a bit more reading on the upcoming Renoir desktop APUs, back in mid-May HEXUS reported on the lineup being leaked, including a processor very similar to this (8C/16T, 4.4GHz boost, 8CUs, and 65W TDP).