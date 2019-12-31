Day 22: Win an AOC AG352QCX gaming monitor

The HEXUS Epic Giveaway returns! Our annual spate of competitions is back and bigger than ever, giving you the opportunity to win amazing prizes every day throughout the holiday season. It's our way of saying thank you to all our fabulous readers.

The 2019 goodie bag has grown to epic proportions, courtesy of many big-name manufacturers. It's going to get hectic, so be certain to bookmark our dedicated Epic Giveaway homepage to keep tabs on each new competition as it arrives.

It's a cracker of a prize on Day 22. One lucky reader will win an AOC AG352QCX gaming display! This gorgeous 35in screen boasts a wide 2,560x1,080 resolution, a 200Hz refresh rate and a subtle curve to help immerse you in the action.

Want to be in with a chance of winning? Simply answer the following question, and don't forget, you can also claim a free second entry via Facebook. Good luck and check back soon for more prizes in the 2019 Epic Giveaway!

Terms and Conditions