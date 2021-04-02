Outriders is the biggest Steam launch success for Square Enix

Futuristic RPG shooter looter Outriders released yesterday across multiple platforms and already has the glow of success about it. Published by Square Enix and developed by People Can Fly, the game used canny promotional techniques to build interest ahead of launch including several Nvidia partnership stories, and the release of a free playable demo with few restrictions about a month previously. Demo players were able to carry their progress to the retail version that launched yesterday.

According to SteamDB, via PCGamesN, the game is Square Enix's biggest Steam launch ever. Already it has recorded a concurrent peak of 111,953 players, who must have paid the local equivalent of £49.99 to buy the game. Those figures are more than twice as good as Deus Ex: Mankind Divided achieved when Square Enix launched it in 2016. It is observed that Outriders' stellar launch numbers are somewhat tempered by the so-so reviews currently being penned by gamers – however, many of these seem to complain about typical launch teething troubles like server issues.

Nvidia seems to be very keen on Outriders and has shared a number of blog posts about the title in recent days/weeks. In mid-March, it announced the Outriders GeForce RTX Laptop Bundle, a sales event that is running until 15th April. Of course that means that Outriders will be free for buyers of new GeForce RTX 20 Series and 30 Series laptops, but you should look at the T&Cs if you are considering buying such a laptop soon to make sure you can make a valid claim.

Yesterday, with the game launch, Nvidia released a game-ready driver for Outriders. Additionally, this driver added support for Nvidia Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege, Resizable BAR on all GeForce RTX 30 Series desktop graphics cards, five new G-Sync Compatible gaming monitors, and more. Also, yesterday Nvidia published an informative blog post about how the new driver and DLSS would help gamers get better high resolution performance. Please click and zoom the chart below.

Outriders is available for PC/Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. You can also play it via Nvidia GeForce Now on a variety of connected devices.