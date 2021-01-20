Nvidia shares updated RTX On trailer for Atomic Heart

The last time we reported upon the development progress of open world, first person action RPG shooter Atomic Heart was two years ago, when Nvidia showcased the game and its RTX effects at the CES 2019. Nvidia's CEO took to the stage to demonstrate the game with RTX On and Off, clearly showing some significant differences in the gaming environment. As a reminder, Atomic Heart's story is set in an alternate universe during the high noon of the USSR. You play Special KGB Agent P-3, who is investigating the catastrophic event at Facility №3826.

Fast forward two years from Jensen Huang's on stage RTX On demo and we have a new "EXCLUSIVE GeForce RTX PC Game Reveal" showcasing both raytracing and DLSS in Atomic Heart. Both RTX and DLSS graphics technologies have moved forward since that last demo and thus you won't be surprised that Atomic Hart developers Mundfish have made the world look a little different.

Rather than the focus on flashy ray traced reflections everywhere the new demo footage shows evidence of subtler ray traced reflections and shadows - for a darker, grittier atmosphere.

Develoepr Mundfish has a close relationship with Nvidia but the game will still look great on non-Nvidia hardware. Afterall, as well as the PC it is being prepared for launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

At the time of writing we don't have any solid indications of a release window. The game's Steam store page doesn't list any dates, for example.