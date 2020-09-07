Bethesda adds widescreen support to Doom and Doom II

Bethesda has added native 16:9 rendering, without any letterboxing or stretching, to its olde Doom and Doom II games. The original Doom renderer has been modified for this predominant modern display ratio, revealed the Bethesda Slayers Club blog on the run-up to the weekend.

As well as widescreen graphics in-game, with the FOV benefits that delivers, the developers say that in all 16:9 versions of the games players will benefit similarly proportioned titlescreens, intermissions, and ending screens. Bethesda also gives notice that many Doom / Doom II add-ons have had widescreen support added, so it is very worthwhile checking and downloading the latest add-on version.

All platforms benefits from a new millisecond accurate timer, an optional crosshair reticule in the game settings, secret area notifications, Ultra-Violence+, and BTSX Episode 1 and Episode 2 are now available in both games. Furthermore controller users across all platforms can take advantage of Gyro Aim assistance (must use a DualShock 4 on PC for this feature to work).

Mobile gamers, with their relatively tiny screens, might appreciate the rendering aspect ratio updates more than others. On the topic of mobiles; iOS gets new touch screen controls and full support for MFi controllers.

Another important display feature for Doom gamers has been tweaked significantly. PC gamers have access to a new frame limited where they can set the games to run at 30, 60, 120, 144, 165, 240, and unlimited FPS. Meanwhile on iOS, 30, 60, and 120FPS has been added for devices that have 120Hz refresh rate screens. On Android, 30, 60, 90 and 120FPS are available.

Another feature in this update worth mentioning for PC gamers is that anyone who already owns either The Ultimate Doom or Doom II: Hell On Earth on Steam will automatically receive the new re-releases in their games libraries. Bethesda notes that for anyone who purchases Steam copies of Doom or Doom II: Hell On Earth in the future; play will default to the re-releases but gamers can access the original DOS versions as a separate launch option from within Steam.

A significant number of game fixes and changes have been implemented, which you can read more about, if interested, via the above link to the blog.

Rise of the Triad Remastered

If you are a fan of old FPS games, you might be interested in the remaster of the 1995 version of Rise of the Triad, which originally ran on a modified version of the Wolfenstein 3D engine. Updates will include; widescreen, mouse look, and "revamped multiplayer," but no mention is made of any graphical overhaul.

3D Realms says Rise of the Triad Remastered is coming to PC and consoles (Xbox One, PS4 and Switch) sometime in early 2021.