vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Crytek teases the first Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer

by Mark Tyson on 30 June 2020, 11:21

Tags: Crytek

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaemn3

Add to My Vault: x

In mid-April, Crytek officially announced that it was getting ready to release a remaster of Crysis 1 for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Due this summer, the classic futuristic FPS sandbox game would be wrapped up with remastered graphics and optimisations for a new generation of hardware co-developed on Cryengine with Saber Interactive. Crytek has just started to tease the arrival of the Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere of Crysis Remastered. It will go live tomorrow (1st July) at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET, and the embedded video below will become active.

The remaster will bring back the original's single player campaigns with abundant extra graphical niceties such as; "high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, and particle effects". Additionally players can expect volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections to reinforce the major visual upgrade.

You will have probably noted that Crytek specifically refers to "software-based ray tracing," which will mean the widest possible compatibility for these lighting effects at launch. For an insight into Crytek's modern raytracing tech check out its Neon Noir demo and benchmark.

We don't know if the remaster will benefit from Nvidia RTX hardware raytracing acceleration, or whether it can use AMD RDNA 2 hardware to accelerate raytracing. It would be rather short-sighted of Crytek if RTX and RDNA 2 hardware accelerated raytracing were not supported, especially as we should have both available to consumers later this year.

Crysis was originally launched in 2007, published by EA, setting new standards for graphical flair and complexity. Its highest settings and resolutions were unfeasible to use for many when it first released, giving it a hardware melting reputation, and originating the well worn phrase "But can it run Crysis?"

HEXUS Forums :: 18 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Luke7 - Tue 30 Jun 2020 12:56
The answer to the question, in my case, is absolutely not. But that's what I get for running an ancient FX based APU I'm afraid lol
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 30 Jun 2020 13:26
Same here - just nope
Posted by Psihomodo - Tue 30 Jun 2020 14:30
Heh, nobody said Crysis looks bad and needs a remaster… ;-D
Posted by KultiVator - Tue 30 Jun 2020 14:32
Perhaps an updated question needs breaking in:

“Can it ray-trace Crysis?”

:naughty:
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Tue 30 Jun 2020 14:39
The game was only just ok years and years ago when it launched. It's not going to be any better now, even if they have managed to finally sort out the abysmal optimisation.

SEE NEWER »