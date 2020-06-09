Ghost Recon Breakpoint AI teammates arrive next month

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft has shared details about its upcoming update for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The headline change is that, after the update, gamers will be able to play alongside AI teammates, if for some reason the fleshy ones aren't available or preferred. Unfortunately, the TU 2.0.5 update will be delayed from this month to July, due to factors such as the Covid-19 induced WFH initiative.

Breakpoint's predecessor, Ghost Recon Wildlands, offers AI-controlled teammates, so it was rather perplexing when they weren't a standard feature in the new title. While AI teammates won't be the preference of many they could be favoured for shorter blasts, while still providing a modicum of support.

Ubisoft says that this is a big update and it hopes that it is worth the wait, bullet pointing the main changes as below:

The release of the AI teammates

Bug Fixing + Quality of Life updates

Our next Gunsmith update

PvP Update

All planned fixes from TU 2.0.5, including a fix for the current reproduction steps of the DMR exploit

And more!

The Ghost Recon Breakpoint TU 2.0.5 update will arrive in July.

Criterion busy with the next Need for Speed

Back in Feb HEXUS reported upon the Need for Speed franchise development moving back to Guildford-based Criterion Games. The last four games in the series were handled for EA by Ghost Games in Gothenburg.

EA recently published a Need for Speed community update discussing the state of the game and future plans. First of all an update for Need for Speed Heat arrives today, which brings multi-platform 'cross-play' to the series for the first time (PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One).

Meanwhile, Criterion has confirmed that it has 'shifted gears' and is working "with full focus on developing the next Need for Speed game". We don't have any juicy details about the unannounced game. EA is waiting for its EA Play Live event on 18th June to spill some details on this game series.

Far Cry 6 rumours

The next Far Cry game will return to an exotic location outside of the USA, according to rumours. This rumour seems pretty weak and wooly but it is worth mentioning to remind gamers that Ubisoft's digital E3-style show, Ubisoft Forward, is scheduled for 12th July. Far Cry 6 could be lined up for a big presence at that show, alongside the likes of Watch Dogs: Legion (set in London), Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Gods and Monsters.