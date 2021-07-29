PlayStation 5 reaches 10 million sold milestone in record time

The PlayStation 5 is Sony Interactive Entertainment's fastest selling console in its history. The console has racked up 10 million units sold, even faster than the PS4 managed to do so. Moreover, to hit this level of achievement producers/sellers/buyers have had to face speed bumps like semiconductor shortages, pandemic supply line issues, and the plague of retail scalpers. Even now, securing a PS5/PS5 slim requires some planning, you can't just turn up at a store and pick your favourite console bundle.

"We are thrilled to announce that as of July 18th, 2021, we have sold more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles globally," wrote Veronica Rogers, SVP, Global Sales and Business Operations at SIE, on the firm's news blog. "Pushing through supply challenges and a global pandemic, we're proud to have delivered a transformational gaming experience that is captivating players around the world." Rogers went on to pour gratitude over all workers helping PlayStation products flow, and console fans for buying up the hardware so quickly.

So, how does the PS5 rollout compare to previous PlayStations, and to the take-up of the current rival – Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S? Well, SIE says it moved past the 10 million PS5 sales on 18th July, which is just 8 months after initial availability. Figures show that the PS4 only reached past this milestone in month 9 – quite close, but it has been beaten. SIE intends to continue to beat PS4 records, with hopes to break through 15 million current gen consoles sold by the end of its current fiscal year. We shall see if that happens, when financials are released next April.

Microsoft hasn't been so upfront about its Xbox console sales. In its results on Tuesday, it claimed that the Xbox Series X/S had been its fastest selling console series to date, but we simply don't have official stats to look at and compare with Sony's. However, games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, from Niko Partners, has provided some useful Xbox sales insight. According to the stats Ahmad has access to, "the Xbox Series X/S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021". He noted that Xbox supplies have improved in the past quarter.

In other console news, Xbox doughnuts stuffed with "gooey brownie batter" will be available starting 2nd August (until 22nd August), from Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland stores.