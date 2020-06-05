EA brings former Origin exclusives to Steam

Electronic Arts and Valve have started a new phase in their relationship. EA has announced that it has begun launching the first wave of its classics on the Steam PC platform. Furthermore, it will be making EA Access subscriptions available via Steam later in the summer. One important fact worth mentioning, that will stick in some folks' craw, is that EA classic titles on Steam will still run the Origin client when you fire up a game.

EA plans to release over 25 of its titles via Steam this summer. It has started with 13 titles as per the list below:

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Crysis 3

Dragon Age II

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Fe

Mirror's Edge Catalyst

Need for Speed

Need for Speed Heat

Need for Speed Rivals

Plants VS Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Sea of Solitude

Unravel

Unravel Two

Some of the above will be on the Steam platform for the first time in their history. Select games will have Steam Trading Cards enabled.

What are the other games that EA will be bringing to Steam to almost double the list above? It hasn't provided information on this but there are plenty of possibilities form the following series; The SIMS, FIFA, Battlefield, and Star Wars Battlefront games. EA could possibly bring over all its games to Steam but that might depend on how this new venture goes. It may also consider initial periods of Origin exclusivity for new titles that are associated with its most popular IPs.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection released today

In addition to the list above, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has just launched by EA on Steam (it will unlock and will be playable in 7 hours time). HEXUS has covered the development of this remaster quite extensively, so it is good to see it become available.

EA Access on Steam

All the above games will be available as part of an EA Access subscription on Steam that will launch to players later this summer. As well as the vault games subscribers can get new title and DLC discounts and various other benefits. Expect more info on EA Access via Steam nearer to when the service becomes available.