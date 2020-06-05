vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
EA brings former Origin exclusives to Steam

by Mark Tyson on 5 June 2020, 11:21

Tags: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Valve

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qael4e

Electronic Arts and Valve have started a new phase in their relationship. EA has announced that it has begun launching the first wave of its classics on the Steam PC platform. Furthermore, it will be making EA Access subscriptions available via Steam later in the summer. One important fact worth mentioning, that will stick in some folks' craw, is that EA classic titles on Steam will still run the Origin client when you fire up a game.

EA plans to release over 25 of its titles via Steam this summer. It has started with 13 titles as per the list below:

  • Burnout Paradise Remastered
  • Crysis 3
  • Dragon Age II
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • Fe
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst
  • Need for Speed
  • Need for Speed Heat
  • Need for Speed Rivals
  • Plants VS Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  • Sea of Solitude
  • Unravel
  • Unravel Two

Some of the above will be on the Steam platform for the first time in their history. Select games will have Steam Trading Cards enabled.

What are the other games that EA will be bringing to Steam to almost double the list above? It hasn't provided information on this but there are plenty of possibilities form the following series; The SIMS, FIFA, Battlefield, and Star Wars Battlefront games. EA could possibly bring over all its games to Steam but that might depend on how this new venture goes. It may also consider initial periods of Origin exclusivity for new titles that are associated with its most popular IPs.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection released today

In addition to the list above, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has just launched by EA on Steam (it will unlock and will be playable in 7 hours time). HEXUS has covered the development of this remaster quite extensively, so it is good to see it become available.

EA Access on Steam

All the above games will be available as part of an EA Access subscription on Steam that will launch to players later this summer. As well as the vault games subscribers can get new title and DLC discounts and various other benefits. Expect more info on EA Access via Steam nearer to when the service becomes available.

Posted by Kanoe - Fri 05 Jun 2020 12:01
that will stick in some folks' craw, is that EA classic titles on Steam will still run the Origin client when you fire up a game

Not saying this is a good thing but isnt that how some Ubisoft titles on steam already work, you click to play on steam and it opens Uplay.

I wonder if they have managed to negotiate a discount on the usual fee that steam charge cause otherwise it doesnt make much sense to sell the same item but see less of the money than getting people to buy directly on orgin
Posted by philehidiot - Fri 05 Jun 2020 13:02
Kanoe
Not saying this is a good thing but isnt that how some Ubisoft titles on steam already work, you click to play on steam and it opens Uplay.

This infuriates me. I find it so frustrating that (unless I want them all open and running all the time to allow them to update in the background, advertise at me and steal my system resources) I have to update steam, then get prompted for a password for uPlay that I've forgotten as I asked it to save it and they all have different requirements, have to update uPlay, then have to update the game I want to play, and before I know it all the time I had to play a game has been stolen by launchers and forced updates for an offline, single player game. This utter cockwombleage made the latest COD unplayable and they tried to refuse to refund me. A single player game should not kick you out mid game if your internet connection sneezes. And whe game worked fine last week and the enforced updates being in bugs to make it unplayable (COD MW2, COD WW2, Metro 2033, etc etc), you are basically having someone come along to your garage with a hammer, let themselves in, smash up your car and go “OH LOOK, IT'S BETTER!”

Launchers upon launchers are a plague on gaming and the reason I have stopped buying the latest titles. It really makes gaming unfeasible for someone who has maybe 30 minutes to snatch here and there.
Posted by Kanoe - Fri 05 Jun 2020 13:25
I used to feel that consoles had the edge in turns of pick up and play but everytime i want to watch a blu ray and i turn on the xbox it does an update and i have to wait 15mins before i can watch the damn thing.

Dont think you can escape it anywhere these days.
Posted by DirtyDean68 - Fri 05 Jun 2020 13:34
It will be interesting to see how these will behave on Steam's Linux client under Proton.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Fri 05 Jun 2020 15:11
I have a lot of these games and won;t play them, I understand some may.

But if your games aren't appealing for free, how do you expect to charge a subscription? Perhaps this is why they add them as filler?