Nintendo Switch passes 55m lifetime sales milestone

by Mark Tyson on 7 May 2020, 12:11

Nintendo published its latest set of financials this morning (English language PDF link). The results look very good with profits of ¥259 billion ($2.4 billion or £1.94 billion), up 33% year-on-year. Probably more interesting to the average gamer though, is the continuing success of the Nintendo Switch console, its software titles and sales, and how the company is prospering despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leading with the bad news, Nintendo said that due to the pandemic "production and shipments of the Nintendo Switch console, accessories like the Joy-Con controllers, and Ring Fit Adventure faced delays in some regions from February through March." However, Nintendo was glad to report that such constrictions "only had limited impact on business results for this fiscal year".

Both hardware and software sales in the fiscal year ended 31st March 2020 results eclipsed last year's already good results. Nintendo Switch sales for the year totalled 21.03 million units (a 24 per cent increase YoY), and software sales totalled 168.72 million units (42.3 per cent increase YoY). Titles Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield sold 17.37 million units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released in March, sold 11.77 million units. The latter title's sales results have established the best ever start for a Nintendo Switch title. Over 27 titles were million-plus sellers during the most recent financial year.

The new figures bring the Nintendo Switch consoles sold total to 55.77 million. You can see how that sum compares to Nintendo's historical console sales in the chart below, via Nintendo Life.

Console

Hardware Sales (Million)

Software Sales (Million)

Wii

101.63

921.69

NES

61.91

500.01

Nintendo Switch

55.77

356.24

SNES

49.10

379.06

Nintendo 64

32.93

224.97

GameCube

21.74

208.57

Wii U

13.56

103.10

 

From the above and with the continued demand for the Nintendo Switch it looks like it will rather easily sale past the NES to grab second place behind the Wii in the all time sales chart.

Contrasting with the clear success of the Switch, the Nintendo 3DS is fading fast. For the period of the last financial year just 0.69 million units were sold - a 73 per cent decrease YoY. Software sales of 5 million units in the same period were similarly catastrophically power - by 62 per cent YoY.

Switch Pro with Samsung SoC featuring AMD RDNA graphics?

There have been consistent rumours of a Switch Pro or similar upgrade coming along, but Nintendo told gaming industry watchers to forget about such a hardware introduction in 2020.

Currently the Switch line uses an Nvidia Maxwell-based Tegra X1 Arm SoC. However, in the wake of the latest Samsung / AMD Radeon partnership news some rumours have started to point to an updated Switch featuring one of the upcoming Samsung Exynos Arm SoCs with RDNA graphics. Pinch of salt required.

Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Thu 07 May 2020 13:25
I'm sure I must have seen this numbers before, but the NES sure was a juggernaut, even the SNES really.

But for the NES to have sold those kind of numbers, back in the 80s, wow.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Thu 07 May 2020 13:37
“latest Samsung / AMD Radeon partnership”

I can't see it. Nvidia managed to clear their bulk of Tegra chips, buy off loading them cheap, which got Nintendo onboard. But now they've had a taste of the profits, I'm sur they'll provide a better alternative, should it be required, if only to prevent AMD having a monopoly over gaming (not just consoles, as devs create for cross platform, it's becoming increasing easier for them to target AMD / console then port with little effort)

If this is true, it could be the WII U 2 (sarcasm, after the disaster with the naming of the Wii successor).

It's evident that the Switch started development as 3DS replacement to interact with the Wii U or it's successor, before that was abandoned, until the next gen model appears. Now they have even more funds and a huge base to build on.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Thu 07 May 2020 15:17
Yoyoyo69
“latest Samsung / AMD Radeon partnership”

I can't see it. Nvidia managed to clear their bulk of Tegra chips, buy off loading them cheap, which got Nintendo onboard. But now they've had a taste of the profits, I'm sur they'll provide a better alternative, should it be required, if only to prevent AMD having a monopoly over gaming (not just consoles, as devs create for cross platform, it's becoming increasing easier for them to target AMD / console then port with little effort)

I highly doubt Nvidia are realistically thinking of continuing the Tegra lineup, it was very unprofitable for them.
Posted by PC-LAD - Thu 07 May 2020 15:59
Tabbykatze
I highly doubt Nvidia are realistically thinking of continuing the Tegra lineup, it was very unprofitable for them.

Maybe so but if they got into bed with Nintendo on a New custom SoC deal then maybe it'd benefit both parties. Who knows what the future holds?
Posted by KultiVator - Thu 07 May 2020 17:36
Tabbykatze
I highly doubt Nvidia are realistically thinking of continuing the Tegra lineup, it was very unprofitable for them.

Thought they'd done pretty well with Tegra: sales of both the Nintendo Switch and Nvidia's own various iterations of the Shield Tablet / TV console have been strong. Hard to imagine them not making a good chunk of cash from those ventures.

