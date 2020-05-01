vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Radeon powered Samsung SoCs benchmarks spotted

by Mark Tyson on 1 May 2020, 11:12

It is approaching a year since Samsung and AMD inked a strategic partnership to deliver "Ultra Low Power, High Performance Graphics" to mobile SoCs. Later last year we learned, via a Samsung earnings call, that it is expected the first fruits of this tech partnership will be ripe sometime in 2021. However, we haven't heard much about this new partnership, which at the time was heralded by AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su as primed to "accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market".

After this relatively long period of silence for the tech industry, a recent report published by BGR wraps up a few interesting news nuggets about RDNA-based AMD Radeon GPUs coming to smartphones. There are some very interesting benchmarks, said to be evidence of engineers testing new silicon on GFXBench. Furthermore, there are some interesting, but vague info morsels on the SopC development from South Korea and Taiwan.

On the topic of the benchmarks first, I've put together a comparison table below based on the info from the source report.

 

AMD GPU in Samsung SoC

Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU

Manhattan 3.1

181.8fps

123fps

Aztech Normal

138.25fps

53fps

Aztech High

58fps

20fps

 

The comparison makes the new AMD CPU infused Samsung SoC look very strong in 3D graphics processing. As the source publication states the ES chip "blows the Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water". For reference the Adreno 650 is the new 25 per cent faster GPU featuring in the current flagship Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. Please take these benchmark figures with a pinch of salt for now, as they haven't been verified by reliable known tipsters or official sources.

Last but not least, with the first release of devices packing a new Exynos SoC bolstered by AMD Radeon graphics perhaps a year away, one shouldn't be surprised to hear that Samsung and AMD are still busy optimising performance and power consumption. So, all being well, the AMD GPU packing SoCs will spearhead Samsung's Exynos 1000 series on 5nm in 2021.

HEXUS Forums :: 12 Comments

Posted by Tabbykatze - Fri 01 May 2020 11:26
If the claimed increase in performance is true, I'm very glad Qualcomm is being knocked down a peg!
Posted by Spud1 - Fri 01 May 2020 11:47
Nice figures. This has always been ATI's sweet spot well before they were bought by AMD, so it's good to keep the trend going. The number of consoles/gadgets/devices powered by ATI/AMD for the graphics chip is quite impressive.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 01 May 2020 11:59
Tabbykatze
If the claimed increase in performance is true, I'm very glad Qualcomm is being knocked down a peg!

The irony is Qualcomm has Adreno graphics,which is a anagram of Radeon!
Posted by Output - Fri 01 May 2020 12:12
CAT-THE-FIFTH
The irony is Qualcomm has Adreno graphics,which is a anagram of Radeon!

I had somehow completely missed that, now it seems so obvious. I guess it's because I wasn't looking for it though that it didn't jump out at me.
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Fri 01 May 2020 14:19
Output
I had somehow completely missed that, now it seems so obvious. I guess it's because I wasn't looking for it though that it didn't jump out at me.

ATI sold their mobile graphics division to Qualcomm a long time ago.

