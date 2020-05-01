AMD Radeon powered Samsung SoCs benchmarks spotted

It is approaching a year since Samsung and AMD inked a strategic partnership to deliver "Ultra Low Power, High Performance Graphics" to mobile SoCs. Later last year we learned, via a Samsung earnings call, that it is expected the first fruits of this tech partnership will be ripe sometime in 2021. However, we haven't heard much about this new partnership, which at the time was heralded by AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su as primed to "accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market".

After this relatively long period of silence for the tech industry, a recent report published by BGR wraps up a few interesting news nuggets about RDNA-based AMD Radeon GPUs coming to smartphones. There are some very interesting benchmarks, said to be evidence of engineers testing new silicon on GFXBench. Furthermore, there are some interesting, but vague info morsels on the SopC development from South Korea and Taiwan.

On the topic of the benchmarks first, I've put together a comparison table below based on the info from the source report.

AMD GPU in Samsung SoC Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU Manhattan 3.1 181.8fps 123fps Aztech Normal 138.25fps 53fps Aztech High 58fps 20fps

The comparison makes the new AMD CPU infused Samsung SoC look very strong in 3D graphics processing. As the source publication states the ES chip "blows the Qualcomm Adreno 650 out of the water". For reference the Adreno 650 is the new 25 per cent faster GPU featuring in the current flagship Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform. Please take these benchmark figures with a pinch of salt for now, as they haven't been verified by reliable known tipsters or official sources.

Last but not least, with the first release of devices packing a new Exynos SoC bolstered by AMD Radeon graphics perhaps a year away, one shouldn't be surprised to hear that Samsung and AMD are still busy optimising performance and power consumption. So, all being well, the AMD GPU packing SoCs will spearhead Samsung's Exynos 1000 series on 5nm in 2021.